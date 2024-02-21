Apple TV+'s Constellation: Meet the cast led by Noomi Rapace

Apple TV's latest offering comes in the form of sci-fi thriller Constellation, which stars Noomi Rapace as lone astronaut Jo as she embarks on a journey back to Earth following a disaster on board the International Space Station. But when she returns, she finds her life is not how she remembered it.

The series, which comes from Doctor Who writer Peter Harness and Breaking Bad director and producer Michelle MacLaren, promises to delve into the "dark edges of human psychology".

Noomi stars among the likes of Jonathan Banks and James D'Arcy in the cast. Keep reading for all you need to know about the actors and their characters.

Noomi Rapace plays Jo © Apple TV+ Noomi leads the cast as Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth following a fatal mission in space to find key pieces of her life, including her daughter, have changed. Noomi is a Swedish actress, perhaps best known for her roles in the Millennium film series and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. She also portrayed Madame Simza Heron in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Harriet Bauman in the 2019 TV series, Jack Ryan.

Jonathan Banks plays Henry/Bud Caldera © Apple TV+ Jonathan plays former astronaut Henry, who plays a crucial part in Jo's journey back to Earth. The actor is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his acclaimed portrayal of Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also played Frank McPike in the 1980s series Wiseguy, for which he received his first Emmy nomination.

James D'Arcy plays Magnus © Apple TV+ James stars as Jo's husband Magnus, who is a loving dad to their daughter Alice. James is known for his roles in ITV's Broadchurch, and Christopher Nolan's war movies Dunkirk and Oppenheimer. He also portrays Howard Stark's butler, Edwin Jarvis, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Agent Carter and the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

Rosie and Davina Coleman play Alice © Apple TV+ Rosie and Davina portray Jo's young daughter, Alice. The actresses previously portrayed Petunia Larkin in the ITV comedy-drama series, The Larkins.

William Catlett plays Paul Lancaster © Apple TV+ William portrays fellow astronaut Paul, who joins Jo on her mission in space. The actor has appeared in TV shows such as Black Lightning, True Story and Insecure. His big-screen credits include the 2023 film, A Thousand and One, and the thriller The Devil You Know.

Barbara Sukowa plays Irena Lysenko © Kaleidoscope Barbara portrays Irena, one of the leading authorities in Roscosmos, a Russian space initiative. The actress, who hails from Germany, has appeared in films such as Atomic Blonde, Lola, Europa and Dalíland [pictured above]. She also played Katarina Jones in the TV show, 12 Monkeys.

Julian Looman plays Frederic Duverger © 4 Digital Media Julian plays the role of Frederic Duverger in the series, and while not much is known about his character, viewers may recognise Julian for his portrayal of Gerhard in Netflix's Emily in Paris, and as Dave in the 2016 horror-comedy, Prey [pictured above]. The Austrian actor has mostly appeared in Dutch, German, and Austrian shows and films.

Who else stars in the series?

Other cast members include Lenn Kudrjawizki as Sergei, Rebecca Scroggs as Frida Lancaster, Carole Weyers as Audrey Brostin and Henry David as Ilya Andreev.

Rounding out the cast are Joshua Spriggs as James Wallace, Michel Diercks as Jimmy, Sandra Teles as Yazmina Suri, Clare-Hope Ashitey as Agent Bright and Chipo Chung as Michaela Moyone.

Constellation is available to stream on Apple TV+.