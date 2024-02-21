Everything to know about Michael Douglas’ new show Franklin

Ready to see Michael Douglas with a whole new look? The prolific actor, and the husband of Catherine Zeta-Jones, is set to star as Benjamin Franklin for a brand new show on Apple TV+, and we couldn’t be more excited to tune in. So what is it about, who else is in the cast, and when will it be on our screens? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will Franklin premiere?

As part of Apple TV+’s new line-up for 2024, Franklin will release the first of its eight-part season on 12 April, with a new episode airing every Friday through to 12 May, so tune in!

What is it about?

The new series is actually based on the Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, and follows the incredible story of how Benjamin Franklin travelled to France on a democratic mission.

The official synopsis reads: “In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France.

Michael looks unrecognizable in new role

“At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmanoeuvred British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783.

“The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history.” Not just a genius scientist then!

Who else stars in Franklin?

The show has a seriously star-studded cast, including A Quiet Place star Noah Jules, Call My Agent’s Thibault de Montalembert, Line of Duty star Daniel Mays, Lupin actor Ludivine Sagnier and more.

Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin

Fans have been very excited to tune in, with one writing: “Loved it when he was all flashy as Liberace, now he's Ben Franklin? Can't wait to binge this with a bucket of iced latte,” while another person added: “Inspiring.”

What else is coming to Apple TV+?

There is something for everyone this year! Upcoming TV shows premiering on the streaming platform include fashion drama The New Look, sci-fi thrillers Constellation and Dark Matter, historical comedy The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, historical drama Manhunt, and comedy-drama Palm Royale.