Apple TV+ show Sugar just had the most insane plot twist - and viewers are losing it

Apple TV+’s new detective drama Sugar promised a twist on the ‘Neo-noir’ genre by introducing Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a kind-hearted private investigator who becomes embroiled in his latest case - discovering what happened to a famous movie director’s beloved granddaughter. However, there was a major twist in Friday’s episode that we definitely were not expecting. Warning, major spoilers ahead for Sugar season one, episode six…

What happens in episode six?

In the episode, John is badly hurt when he is attacked while looking for Olivia, leading to to seek the help of his friend Melanie, but warns her not to contact a hospital, and instead calls his friend Henry to come to his aid instead.

Henry sends Melanie away while pulling out an unusual blood pack, and by the end of the episode, it is finally revealed why John needs mysterious injections, as well as the odd, sparkly blood. Locking himself in the bathroom, he uses the syringe to transform into a blue, alien creature. You got it, John Henry, Ruby and other members of his society are aliens. What?!

X reactions to Sugar's episode six

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "Ok...If you're watching #Sugar on #AppleTV and have seen tonight's episode, I have a question: W…T...F!?!? This is an entirely different show from this point forward, and if I'm being honest, I think I love where it's going.”

John turns out to be an alien

Another fan added: “Always thought there was something unhinged, inexplicable, weird, fearsome and almost unnatural about #Sugar on @Apple TV! What an episode ending. Need to rewatch the fight scene because of what I thought I saw the first time in the same episode !”

A third person posted: “Enjoying a Manhattan and casually watching Episode 6 of #sugar . I did NOT see that twist coming,” while another person wrote: "If you’re watching Sugar on Apple TV….you guys are not prepared for The Twist that will happen this week lol. Easily one of the most insane things I’ve ever seen happen on a TV show before #Sugar.”

Did you see the twist coming?

So why are the aliens on earth, what purpose are they serving, and why is their presence related to Olivia’s disappearance? We can’t wait to find out!

Hints about the twist you might have missed

There have been several hints that John isn’t all he seems throughout the show, including an earlier hint where he revealed that he can’t get drunk and that he metabolises alcohol 50 times the rate of the average person. He is also a brilliant fighter and appears to block a bullet earlier in episode six. His handler, Ruby, also alludes to receiving messages from ‘them’, without going into any details about who ‘they’ are - but we now know are members from their home planet.

Henry saves John using strange blood

It is also evident that the woman posing as John Sugar’s mother isn’t actually his mother at all, and seems well-versed in the truth when she calls John to report that she had been visited by an inquisitive Davey and Kenny. Did you guess the twist before episode six?

New episodes of Sugar are available on Apple TV+ every Friday