Harrison Ford, 81, looks delighted as he reunites co-stars on Shrinking season 2 set

Harrison Ford looked thrilled as he smiled and waved on the set of Shrinking season two - and we can’t wait to see what’s in store next! The actor, 81, looked to be in high spirits as he smiled and waved in the snaps from set, while dressed smartly in a blue shirt and navy blazer jacket, paired with jeans.

The actor was also spotted having a lively conversation with his co-star Christa Miller, who looked fab in a green peacoat and matching ‘oui’ baseball cap while filming the outdoor scenes.

WATCH: Are you a fan of the show Shrinking?

Are you a fan of Shrinking? The story follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

The show was a huge success, with the show commissioned for season two back in March 2023. At the time, Apple TV+’s head of programming Matt Cherniss said: “We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters.

“We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season 2.”

There is no word just yet about the airdate for season two, but there have been some recent updates from the show, including the exciting news that Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein would be joining in a “small role” in the upcoming season.

© Snorlax/MEGA The former Star Wars actor was seen smiling at the camera in between takes as he and fellow costars filmed scenes outside of a Pasadena coffee shop

The show’s co-creator, Bill Lawrence, has hinted that they will be making at least three seasons of the show, saying: “Part of the fun for me in doing shows with, like, Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is that you can tell actors that you’ve always wanted to work with, ‘If you give me three seasons, that’s fine if you want to split.’ So all I can tell you is that all the gang that we roped in for this one was down for doing that.

“The second year is about forgiveness, and the third year is about moving forward.”

© Apple Jason Segal in Shrinking

Jason Segel added to RadioTimes.com: “One of the things Bill [Lawrence, co-creator] said to me when I signed on was ‘We'll do this for as long as we're having fun’, which sounds like a great way to go into a project.”

Harrison has also spoken very fondly about his time on the show. Discussing it at a Q&A, he explained: “This mixture of comedy and pathos and really emotional stuff, it gives you a sense of responsibility for the things you’re communicating and how you’re communicating. I think that that shows up on screen, and it shows up in the work these people do every day and how they do it. I had never done anything like this before and it was like suddenly recognizing what I’ve always wanted [acting] to be.

Harrison Ford is a huge fan of the project

“People… come up to me and say something about the show. And then I get to say something… and then they turn around and walk away. They do not want a picture. They do not want an autograph. They do not want to do anything. They just want to communicate that this means something to them. And it’s an extraordinary experience in my life. That is a real thing. And it means the world to me.”