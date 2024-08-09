Beyond Paradise season three kicks off filming - details

Who is ready to go back to Shipton Abbott?! Beyond Paradise is back for season three, with the BBC confirming that filming has kicked off in Cornwall!

The new series promises to deliver more "intriguing puzzles" as it notes the return of Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman. The synopsis reads: "Fans will also be thrilled to reunite with Humphrey and Martha, who nearly tied the knot last series, as they continue their heartfelt fostering journey."

WATCH: Beyond Paradise exclusive: Humphrey and Martha worry about Barbara

The show, which is a spin-off from the hit Caribbean murder mystery Death in Paradise, won the Best New Drama award at the TV Choice Awards, and was one of the UK's most watched dramas from 2023.

In season three, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd, Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods, and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams all join Kris for season three.

© Joss Barratt Beyond Paradise is back for round 3

The show will also see the return of Jamie Bamber, who will reprise his role as the charming Archie Hughes.

So what can we expect from season 3? The synopsis continues: "Set against the idyllic backdrops of Devon and Cornwall, there are plenty of cases to keep the team on their toes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.

© BBC Are you excited for a third series?



"Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge. While Esther navigates a surprise encounter in her private life, a health scare for Anne stirs up painful memories, and Kelby embarks on a journey of personal growth."

Speaking about the show, executive producer Tim Key says: "We are delighted to be back in the beautiful South West, filming what promises to be our strongest series yet, packed full of mysteries, surprises, challenges and lots of heart. We love making the show and the audience response to it is fantastic, and it’s especially exciting to welcome back Jamie Bamber to Shipton Abbott– we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to."