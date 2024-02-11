Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine talks starring in spin-off Beyond Paradise

Death in Paradise star Elizabeth Bourgine has opened up about potentially starring in the show’s hit spin-off, Beyond Paradise and Return to Paradise, and it sounds like Catherine might be getting on a plane very soon!

Chatting to HELLO! about Catherine potentially making visits to the UK and Australia, she explained: “Oh yes, of course. Catherine could go anywhere to people and give a little bit of energy if they need it.

“It was so lovely to see Kris [Marshall] and Martha [Lloyd] when they came to Guadeloupe. It was fun seeing him back there for a bit, just like he never left! We had a wonderful dinner the day before the shooting, We were all crazy because we were laughing and shouting, having rum, so happy to to see each other.”

Of course, the star could just land her own spin-off, saying: “I think it would be nice to see Catherine and Don [Warrington, who plays Selwyn Patterson] because they're so different. They're best friends. I think they're always making a team together. It would be very funny because they're so different. It's like black and white, positive, and negative energy but humour and always friendship, they love each other really!”

Elizabeth has starred on the show since 2011

While Beyond Paradise will be returning for a second season, Return to Paradise was recently announced - and will be set in Australia. The new show will be set in a beachside hamlet called Dolphin Cove, where London Met officer Mackenzie Clarke is forced to move back home to solve a crime.

© Craig Hardie Beyond Paradise will be back for season 2

The official synopsis reads: “Australian ex-pat Mackenzie Clarke is the seemingly golden girl of the London Metropolitan police force – with an intuitive approach to detective work, she has built a reputation for being able to crack the most impossible of cases.

“However, she’s suddenly forced to up sticks and move back to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove… Having escaped her hometown at the earliest opportunity six years ago, Mack vowed she'd never come back, leaving a lot of unfinished business and unanswered questions. On her return she’s still no fan of the town, and the people of Dolphin Cove are certainly no fans of hers.

© Denis Guyenon Élizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey in Death in Paradise

“In fact everyone would prefer her not to be there, including Mackenzie herself. But when a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can’t help but put her inspired detective brilliance to good use and determines, despite her reservations, that she needs to make the best of it, including tying up the loose ends with the man she left at the altar six years ago.”