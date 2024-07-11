Death in Paradise star's new TV series with Big Little Lies actor coming to BBC

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller's new comedy series, Austin, is coming to the BBC.

The eight-parter, created by Ben and Darren Ashton, stars the former as popular children's author Julian Hartwood, whose career is jeopardised after he accidentally causes a social media storm. All hope seems lost until Julian's neurodivergent son Austin turns up out of the blue.

WATCH: Ben Miller stars in comedy series, Austin

Starring alongside Ben in the series are Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones's Diary) as Julian's wife Ingrid, whose career is also threatened by the digital uproar, and Michael Theo (Love on the Spectrum), who makes his acting debut as Austin.

Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Big Little Lies) and Roy Billing (Jack Irish, Underbelly) also appear in the comedy.

© BBC Ben Miller, Sally Phillips and Michael Theo star in Austin

The official synopsis reads: "When much-loved children's author Julian Hartswood inadvertently causes a social media storm, his career and that of his illustrator wife Ingrid appears to be over. That is until Austin, the neurodivergent son that Julian never knew existed, turns up out of the blue.

"Could embracing this modern nuclear family be Julian's route back from cancellation? Will Ingrid ever forgive him? One thing is for certain: if Julian thinks Austin is going to be a pushover, he's in for a rude awakening."

© TV Times Ben Miller is perhaps best known for starring in Death in Paradise

The series aired in Australia earlier this year and has now been acquired by the BBC.

Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, Sue Deeks, described Austin as "irresistibly charming, humorous and heart-warming," and said viewers are sure to find the show "a sheer delight from start to finish".

© Sky UK Limited Sally Phillips has appeared in various comedy series, including Trollied

Meanwhile, Catherine Nebauer, the Head of Scripted at the show's production company, Northern Pictures, added: "BBC is the perfect platform for Austin and we have no doubts its viewers will appreciate the clever blend of British and Australian humour. With a stellar cast and production team, Austin has already proven to be a hit on ABC with local audiences and we can't wait to share it with the world."

Viewers will know its star and creator Ben for his roles in Bridgerton, Professor T, and of course, Death in Paradise, in which he played DI Richard Poole.

© Eagle Eye Drama for ITV AND ITVX Ben in Professor T

Meanwhile, Sally has appeared in various comedy shows over the years, including Miranda, Veep, and Trollied, while Michael Theo rose to fame on the romantic docuseries, Love on the Spectrum.

A release date has yet to be announced.