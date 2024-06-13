Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Death in Paradise: see the cast at the start of their careers – best photos
From Ralf Little to Joséphine Jobert and Don Warrington, these stars look so different 

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The stars of Death in Paradise are familiar faces on our screens thanks to their many years on the popular BBC murder mystery show, but before they landed success on the series, Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and the rest of the cast were no strangers to TV work. 

Fancy a trip down memory lane? See what the cast of Death in Paradise looked like at the start of their careers...

Split image Ralf Little in The Royle Family and Death in Paradise

Ralf Little

Ralf Little was just 18 years old when he joined the classic BBC sitcom, The Royle Family, alongside Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston and Caroline Aherne. The fresh-faced actor played Anthony, a teenager who often gets fed up with his family.

The show gave Ralf his big break and he went on to land other roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and numerous theatre productions. 

Don Gilet in Single Voices and on the set of Death in Paradise

Don Gilet

Don Gilet will take centre stage as St Marie's newest detective, Mervin Wilson, in the upcoming Christmas special, not to mention series 14 of Death in Paradise. 

Among his long list of credits, the TV star began his career with appearances in The Bill, Casualty and Holby City. In 2002, he also starred as Denzel 'Degsy' Coker in Single Voices. 

Josephine Jobert on the red carpet, and in Death in Paradise

Joséphine Jobert

While French actress Joséphine wasn't widely known in the UK before joining Death in Paradise, she was already on the acting scene. 

The Florence Cassell actress appeared in many TV shows and films based in her homeland including, Lightning, Under the Sun of Saint-Tropez and Cut!. In 2015, she joined Death in Paradise, making her mark before departing with Ralf Little in 2024. 

Elizabeth Bourgine modelling, and in Death in Paradise

Élizabeth Bourgine

Élizabeth Bourgine is another French actress who enjoyed success before heading to the island of Saint Marie as restaurant owner, Catherine Bordey. Alongside an impressive modelling career, Élizabeth has over 60 film and TV credits to her name.

Don Warrington in 'Crown Court' and 'Death in Paradise'

Don Warrington

Don is part of the Death in Paradise furniture having been on the show as the beloved Commissioner Selwyn Patterson since the beginning.

Before joining the show, however, TV audiences knew him best as Philip Smith in ITV's popular sitcom Rising Damp, between 1974 and 1978. He also appeared in various episodes of Crown Court during the '70s and '80s. 

Split image of Sara Martins in 2009 and 2016

Sara Martins

Remember Camille Bordey? She was a fan favourite character on the show from series one to four, so naturally fans were thrilled when Sara reprised her role with a brief cameo in series 13.

Before the show, Sara was known for appearing in films and shows in France such as Les Amateurs and Girlfriends. 

