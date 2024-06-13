Death in Paradise: see the cast at the start of their careers – best photos

The stars of Death in Paradise are familiar faces on our screens thanks to their many years on the popular BBC murder mystery show, but before they landed success on the series, Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and the rest of the cast were no strangers to TV work.

Fancy a trip down memory lane? See what the cast of Death in Paradise looked like at the start of their careers...

Ralf Little Ralf Little was just 18 years old when he joined the classic BBC sitcom, The Royle Family, alongside Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston and Caroline Aherne. The fresh-faced actor played Anthony, a teenager who often gets fed up with his family. The show gave Ralf his big break and he went on to land other roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and numerous theatre productions.

Don Gilet Don Gilet will take centre stage as St Marie's newest detective, Mervin Wilson, in the upcoming Christmas special, not to mention series 14 of Death in Paradise. Among his long list of credits, the TV star began his career with appearances in The Bill, Casualty and Holby City. In 2002, he also starred as Denzel 'Degsy' Coker in Single Voices.

Joséphine Jobert While French actress Joséphine wasn't widely known in the UK before joining Death in Paradise, she was already on the acting scene. The Florence Cassell actress appeared in many TV shows and films based in her homeland including, Lightning, Under the Sun of Saint-Tropez and Cut!. In 2015, she joined Death in Paradise, making her mark before departing with Ralf Little in 2024.

Élizabeth Bourgine Élizabeth Bourgine is another French actress who enjoyed success before heading to the island of Saint Marie as restaurant owner, Catherine Bordey. Alongside an impressive modelling career, Élizabeth has over 60 film and TV credits to her name.



Don Warrington Don is part of the Death in Paradise furniture having been on the show as the beloved Commissioner Selwyn Patterson since the beginning. Before joining the show, however, TV audiences knew him best as Philip Smith in ITV's popular sitcom Rising Damp, between 1974 and 1978. He also appeared in various episodes of Crown Court during the '70s and '80s.