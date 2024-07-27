Eamonn Holmes shares touching update with fans about dog he shares with Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes has updated concerned fans about the health of his beloved dog Maggie who he shares with his former partner of 14 years, Ruth Langsford.

On a post via social media, Eamonn said: "A lot of you wondering about Maggie. She’s had an op to remove a growth. All well." The presenter continued: "Not bad for a 14 year old ! In fact she’s in better shape than me," followed by a string of smiling emojis.

© Instagram Many fans were worried about Maggie after the health update

The words were accompanied by a sweet photo of Eamonn with Maggie, who looks delighted.

The update came as Ruth posted earlier in the month that their shared family dog had undergone a minor operation at the vets.

She said: "Maggie had a little wart removed this morning under sedation so she’s feeling a bit sorry for herself this afternoon! Lots of TLC from Mummy required." Ruth also thanked the veterinary centre "for looking after our precious girl".

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth and Eamonn previously presented 'This Morning' together

Ruth also posted on Saturday 27 July a video of Maggie on a walk, looking fit and healthy. Where her fur had been shaved for the surgery, the hair is growing back. Ruth captioned the video: "She's on power walking mode today!", seemingly pleased with the adopted dog's progress.

WATCH: Ruth takes Maggie for a walk

Eamonn himself has also struggled with health issues, specifically mobility issues. On Wednesday, he posted a video on an anti-gravity treadmill, appearing delighted at his progress. The broadcaster was flooded with messages of support.

"Keep going Eamonn!! We’re all behind you," one fan wrote, while a second remarked: "Keep up the good work Eamonn. It must be awful being in pain all the time. Stay positive my friend," and a third added: "Keep doing what you need to do and look after yourself, you are stronger than you think."