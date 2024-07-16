Shannen Doherty's inner circle: Holly Marie Combs, Chris Cortazzo, and what they said against Kurt Iswarienko

Hollywood has spent the beginning of the week mourning the untimely loss of Shannen Doherty, who passed away over the weekend aged 53 after a years-long battle with breast cancer, which had metastasized in recent years.

In light of her passing, tributes have poured in from her longtime best friends and former colleagues alike, including from her Charmed co-stars, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan, her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars, such as Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, and Tori Spelling, plus more friends like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Olivia Munn.

Though the late actress' battle with cancer was devastating, she had a loyal support system through it all, many of which have attested to her strength, courage and tenacity both in confronting the devastating disease, and in life.

Below, catch up on who were Shannen's closest friends, and what they have said about her passing, including criticism of how her estranged ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko handled it.

Shannen's relationship with Chris Cortazzo

The last time Shannen was photographed out in public, on June 16, she was out in Malibu with her best friend Chris Cortazzo, having lunch at Kristy's.

Following Shannen's passing, Chris, a real estate agent, shared a video montage on Instagram featuring photos of the two through the years, and wrote: "My beloved friend and heart. What memories and laughter we have shared through this journey. You were my protector, my best friend and my divine wife. My heart is shattered. I love you forever my sweet dear friend," signed: "Your Christopher."

In November of last year, Shannen opened up to People about the idea of finding love after her divorce, and though she noted at the time: "I don't really know what it looks like," she endearingly shared, referring to Chris: "I have a best friend, a male best friend who we joke that we're married, and his two kids and I have had massive breakthroughs and we just love each other and hang out, and I kind of view them as my children."

© Getty Shannen and Holly were friends for over 30 years

What did Holly Marie say about Shannen's death?

More than a co-star and a friend, Holly considered Shannen her sister. The two starred together as Piper and Prue Halliwell on Charmed, which aired from 1998 to 2006, and Shannen went on to be like a second mother to Holly's kids.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute, she wrote: "My better half of 31 years. There is a hollow in my chest and I can't seem to catch my breath. A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now. I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own."

"They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride. They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero [expletive] given. Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you."

© Mark Sennet Much of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast also paid tribute to their late co-star

Tara Furiani slams Shannen's ex-husband

In the lead up to her passing, Shannen was in the midst of a difficult legal battle over her divorce from Kurt, from whom she split last year after first marrying in 2011. In paperwork filed in June and obtained by People, she accused her ex-husband of withholding information about his income to avoid paying spousal support.

© Getty The former couple started dating in 2008 and married in 2011

Their divorce was ultimately finalized days before Shannen's death. Addressing the situation, her friend Tara Furiani, a business consultant, wrote on LinkedIn: "I'm really sad and upset about my friend Shannen's death… Because of the divorce she was going through at the time."

Though she noted Shannen had "made peace" with the idea of death, she added: "But, her pain and suffering in the months preceding it didn't have to be so profound if her husband was just a decent human being. Could have just displayed a little humanity to his dying wife. Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you'd have."