Gossip Girl: 7 brilliant shows to watch if you love Blake Lively's iconic drama
Actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester on location for Gossip Girl© James Devaney

Gossip Girl: 7 brilliant shows to watch if you love Blake Lively's iconic drama

Are you a fan of Gossip Girl? You'll love these shows!

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
3 minutes ago
Gossip Girl is going through something of a Serenaissance at the moment thanks to Blake Lively's exciting promotional tour for It Ends with Us. The star has rocked some stunning fashion looks over the last few weeks, but our obsession with her style started long ago when she played Serena van der Woodsen in the hit show. If you loved the show, we have gathered top recommendations for what else you need to watch. See our favourite picks here… 

Adam Brody & Benjamin McKenzie of The O.C© Gregg DeGuire

The OC - ITVX

Much like Dan in Gossip Girl, Ryan is thrown into a world he was never a part of after his court-appointed lawyer saves him from juvenile detention and lets him move into his home in Orange County. 

After making best pals with the family's nerdy son Seth, Ryan and Seth's adventures at school, and with their respective love interests Marissa and Summer, make this one an absolute classic - and well worth a watch! 

One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush© The WB

One Tree Hill - ITVX

Speaking of classics, another show from a similar era to Gossip Girl is One Tree Hill, where again, outsider Lucas finds himself rubbing shoulders with the popular kids after landing a spot on the basketball team. 

The twist? His estranged half-brother Nathan is also on the team - and determined to make his life a misery and determined to romance his best friend, Haley. Also having a very angsty time of things is Lucas' love interest, Payton, who is besties with the icon that is Brooke Davis. 

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton© Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton - Netflix

Sure it's set a couple of hundred years before the events of Gossip Girl, but Lady Whistledown did it first! The format of a gossip writer causing havoc for the characters feels very similar to the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite, even if they're all speaking with RP accents!

Each season of this show tackles a different love story, each with a different romantic trope to play about with. So if you love fake dating, enemies to lovers and friends-to-lovers storylines, we suggest you get started!

Sam season 3

Skam

A Norwegian show that ended earlier than planned literally because it became so overwhelmingly popular, Skam absolutely should be on your to-watch list. The story follows a group of high school friends, each dealing with a different source of 'shame', with season one focusing on loneliness, season two on sexual assault, three on sexual identity, and four on religion. 

euphoria exit© Photo: Sky

Euphoria - NOW/HBO

With a lot of teen angst, wild scenarios and frankly insane high school fashion, Gossip Girl walked so that Euphoria could RUN. With themes of drug addiction, sexual identity and domestic violence, the show is HBO's answer to the ultimate teen drama - and it's no wonder that Gen Z'ers are obsessed with it. 

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris© Netflix

Emily in Paris - Netflix

Going back into the fashion universe, Emily in Paris is perfect for people who want Gossip Girl for the gorgeous looks. Lily Collins plays Emily, a PR guru who travels to Paris for a fresh start, where apparently her salary affords her some stunning and flawless designer looks. Step aside Serena and Blair, and make way for Emily!

