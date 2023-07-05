When does Emily in Paris season 4 come out? Everything you need to know

Bonjour Emily in Paris fans! Set to return with more fun, fashion and faux pas, Lily Collins is stepping back into Emily Cooper's designer threads for season four of the hit Netflix show (seriously, how does she afford them?). Currently, the fourth instalment is being kept under wraps, however, the cast and crew have teased a few details.

And as die-hard fans will know, the third and fourth seasons were reportedly filmed back to back in 2022, so a release date could be on the cards soon. Keep reading for all the details…

Emily in Paris season four release date?

© Netflix Emily in Paris is yet to receive a release date for season four

Currently, a release date for season four of Emily in Paris is yet to be confirmed. However, since the show's debut in 2020, each series has historically debuted in winter – specifically between October and December.

If this is the case for season four, we could be reunited with Emily Cooper and co later this year, fingers crossed! In the meantime, watch this space – we'll keep you posted as soon as a release date drops.

Emily in Paris season four plot

Season three of Emily in Paris ended on a major cliffhanger. But thankfully, the show's leading lady, Lily Collins, has revealed that the fourth instalment will pick up where the finale left off.

© Netflix Lily Collins hinted that Emily could be swapping Paris for Rome in the fourth season

In a teaser for season four, the actress said: "So much happened that we just need answers to. Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille? Will Sylvie's rekindled love last? And the question on all of our minds. Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?"

Promising "more fun, more fashion," and plenty of drama, Lily's big reveal soon followed. "Emily is going to have to decide whether everything she's always wanted is really what she needs," the star continued. "And while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."

Referencing Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck's iconic movie from 1953, it looks like season four is mixing things up and heading to Italy. We can't wait to see what's in store!

Meanwhile, the show's creator Darren Star has shared a few details about the series.

© Netflix The show's creator Darren Star isn't sure who Emily will end up with just yet

In an interview with TV Guide, the 61-year-old said: "Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other… Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts."

Darren was also asked if he knows who Emily will end up with in the end, and the answer is surprising. "There are more chapters before we get anywhere near that," he explained. "I don't have one strong idea at the moment of who she is going to be with." Looks like we'll have to wait and see.