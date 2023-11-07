14 greatest TV shows of 2023 - and why we loved them

Yellowstone isn’t just my favourite show of 2023, it might well be my favourite of all time. The popular American Western television series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

The fifth series dropped in 2023, and if you’ve never seen Yellowstone, it revolves around the Dutton family and their dysfunctional family dynamics.

The Dutton family own the largest ranch in the United States and faces various challenges and conflicts. The series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the family, and features a mix of action, suspense, and character-driven storytelling set against the backdrop of the stunning Montana landscape.

My favourite character is John Dutton’s daughter Beth Dutton, played by the incredible Kelly Reilly. She’s ruthless, and she’ll do anything to protect her land. The only person she lets see her more vulnerable side? Cowboy Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. The romantic storyline is a huge part of why I love the show so much. - Leanne Bayley, Lifestyle and Commercial Director