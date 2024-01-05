The White Lotus 'delicious' season three cast revealed - and includes Harry Potter star

Are you ready to return to The White Lotus season three? The new show is back with a whole new cast - which seems necessary considering the amount of murders featured in the show!

It has been revealed that the hit HBO show has welcomed several new stars to the show, including Iron Man star Leslie Bibb, The Outrage’s Dom Hetrakul, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang actress Michelle Monaghan, Farang’s Tayme Thapthimthong, You’ve Got Mail star Parker Posey, and last but not least, Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs.

WATCH: The White Lotus season two's final two episodes promo

The new cast members will be joined by returning star Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda back in season one.

Speaking about what to expect from season three, the show’s creator Mike White said: "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

© Steve Granitz Actor Jason Isaacs arrives at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards

He added to Deadline: "I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

For the new season, HBO confirmed that they had partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand for filming and promotion, with the executive vice president of HBO explaining: "We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus."

© Dia Dipasupil Parker Posey has also joined the cast

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the news, one person wrote: "I will be SEATED for Parker Posey. What a delicious casting choice," while another added: "If this cast list for #whitelotus S3 is true then wow!!!" A third fan posted: "Thai actors YES. This team is STACKED."

Speaking about season three, Francesca Orsi, an executive vice president at HBO, said: "It's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows.

"And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season two. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together." Mike also expressed his happiness at the renewal: "I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators."