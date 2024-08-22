The One Show star Jermaine Jenas fired from BBC 'with immediate effect' –star to speak to lawyers

It has been reported that Jermaine Jenas, who is a presenter on The One Show and Match of the Day, has been fired with immediate effect after "reports were made of inappropriate behaviour". A BBC spokesperson confirmed the news, telling HELLO!: "We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up."

HELLO! has reached out to Jermaine's representatives for more information. PA has since confired that his agency MC Saatchi also no longer represents him.

© Photo by Hoda Davaine Jermaine has been let go from the BBC

Speaking about his sacking on talkSPORT, Jermaine responded: Look, I can't really talk about it. I, as you can probably see, I am not happy about it. But currently, as it stands, I'm going to have to let the lawyers deal with it. You know, there's two sides to every story, as we know. So that’s all I can say right now."

When pressed on whether his sacking involved him sending unsolicited messages to a female member of staff, Jermaine said: "Like I said, I'm not happy about this situation. You know, I'm going to be speaking to my lawyers about it is all I can say right now."

The retired footballer, 41, was removed from the programme following an internal investigation by the corporation over complaints about his behaviour, according to The Sun. He originally joined the programme back in 2020 following Matt Baker's departure.

© BBC Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas on The One Show



Jermaine had been the frontrunner to replace Gary Linekar as a pundit on Match of the Day, and recently spoke to HELLO! about his career aspirations. He said: "I have a lot of dreams and those dreams probably change every six months. I'm just a driven individual, I'm just trying to achieve the best I can possibly be in the field that I'm in.

"With that particular job, people saw what I was doing in that field and put one and one together and got two. 'Gary's coming to an end, Jermaine is doing great work, he's got to be in line'. But there's people like Gabby Logan and Alex Scott who would love that job."

© Getty Images Jermain with his partner Ellie



He also offered advice to budding footballers, saying: "You need to have a ball at your feet 24/7, I had a ball at my feet 24/7 and I had all the technique in the world and it still wouldn't have been enough. Loved football, still wouldn't have been enough.

"I had an edge and most players I came across had an edge, there was something in all of our lives that we turned into a positive. Each athlete has something that we use as fuel, so when it's raining, I'm going out to run because I know the person whose place I'm trying to take it sat at home doing nothing."