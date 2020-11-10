Matt Baker returns home after One Show rickshaw challenge is thrown into chaos The former One Show host is back home!

Matt Baker was forced to return home after The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge for BBC Children In Need was halted when a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

Continuing with the challenge in his back garden in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the presenter confirmed the news and revealed everyone would be doing their bit from home due to safety regulations.

"Morning all, I just want to say thank you to all the lovely people who have joined me on Instagram Live. I'm cycling on a rickshaw on my patio this year. If you've seen the One Show then you'll know due to COVID, we're all back home, safe and sound."

"[I'm] using a candle as my phone holder for all this business," he added. "I've had a lovely morning, I've been cycling since half past five."

The team for this year's Rickshaw Challenge had planned to ride the equivalent of Matt's first solo Rickshaw ride in 2011, from Edinburgh to London - 332 miles in a straight line - but from within the iconic grounds of 'Glorious' Goodwood.

Matt left The One Show back in March

After kicking off the task last week, everything was thrown into doubt following a positive coronavirus result. "We had just a brilliant start, just a wonderful day. It was glorious weather and everyone was having an absolute ball," Matt told The One Show this week.

"Then the news came and it was heart-breaking to have that discussion with Team Rickshaw, but as you've seen, we've got a wonderful team spirit."

The team will now cycle the 332 miles from the comfort of their own homes. "We're sending exercise bikes to Team Rickshaw's homes," Matt added. "We're just basically virtually going to rack up the miles. So we probably won't go very far in reality... [but] we're going to get that 332 miles. We can do this! Of course we can!"

