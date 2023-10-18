BBC revives hit show following huge fan outcry – but there's a catch

Autumnwatch will return to our screens, the BBC has confirmed. Following its cancellation in February, the hit nature programme has been revived for TV – but there's a catch. While the series has historically occupied its own one hour slot, Autumnwatch will be collaborating with The One Show this time round.

© BBC Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams will all return

Comprising three short films and live link ups on location, The One Show will air the new additions on Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 October. But of course, it wouldn't be Autumnwatch without our favourite presenters!

© BBC The seasonal specials will air on The One Show

Ready to capture the seasonal changes of British wildlife, Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke will all be on location for the segments, while Iola Williams will have Autumnwatch live cameras on RSPB Arne in Dorset.

Among the many natural wonders documented for The One Show, fans will get to see the largest colony of Greater Horseshoe Bats in the UK, the annual red deer rut in the New Forest and the sounds of Tawny owls in Kielder Forest, Northumberland.

WATCH: Have you missed Autumnwatch?

Speaking about her return to Autumnwatch, Michaela Strachan said: "Autumn marks a beautiful transition in nature's calendar and I'm delighted we can continue to bring this seasonal event to viewers across the UK and capture the wonders of British wildlife."

Meanwhile, the BBC's Head of Commissioning for Specialist Factual, Jack Bootle, talked about the show's new format. "I'm delighted that we've been able to join forces with The One Show to bring back Autumnwatch for these three seasonal specials," he began.

"Alongside Springwatch and Winterwatch, these specials give us another opportunity to showcase the wonders of British wildlife across the UK with our audience."

It was back in February that the broadcaster first announced Autumnwatch's cancellation. While the BBC stated that financial issues had been a key factor in the decision, fans were left "angry" and "gutted," with many asking for a petition to be drawn on X (formerly known as Twitter) in a bid to save the show.

© Photo: BBC The BBC initially confirmed the show's cancellation in February

The BBC's original statement explained: "These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact. Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.

"We are incredibly proud of the Watches and would like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks."