Alex Jones set for change as The One Show announces presenter shake-up

We bet Alex is excited about her new co-host!

Alex Jones is an icon on The One Show sofa, always relied on to present the show alongside whoever is sitting next to her.

From Ronan Keating to Jermaine Jenas, viewers of The One Show are used to seeing Alex sitting alongside different co-hosts, but fans of the show were excited to learn on Friday that the show has appointed a new permanent host to star with Alex.

It was revealed on Friday that Roman Kemp will be joining the show on a full-time basis as Alex Jones’ regular co-host, as well as former footballer Jermaine Jenas. Watch the announcement below...

Announcing Roman's appointment, The One Show posted on Instagram: "It’s official! Roman Kemp is a regular. @romankemp has officially joined #TheOneShow as a regular co-host."

Alex shared her excitement about Roman officially joining the team, sharing a video on Instagram from her holiday in France, explaining: "Just stopping the holiday spam for a minute. We can officially welcome Roman Kemp to The One Show family. Roman, I look forward to seeing you at the end of the month!"

© Getty Roman Kemp has been appointed as a permanent One Show host

Roman started hosting the show on a guest basis in 2022 and has been wildly popular with viewers, with the announcement of his permanent appointing thrilling fans on social media.

Fans commented with excitement, writing: "This is great news!" one fan enthused, while another one added: "Roman is a natural." A third commented: "Ohh yay!! I love watching @romankemp on the one show. This is fantastic news!"

Of his permanent appointment, Roman said: "I’m very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show, I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa.

© Getty Roman Kemp is a hit with viewers of The One Show

"It’s a dream come true to be on prime-time BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.”

Alongside the excitement at Roman's appointment, some fans wondered if they'd still see Ronan Keating on The One Show. "What about Ronan Keating? Will he be no longer hosting?" one asked.

© Shutterstock Ronan Keating's fans worried he will no longer be on The One Show

Ronan reassured his fans, sharing: "I have loved being part of The One Show presenting team and I’ve had the best few years working alongside Alex, Jermaine and the whole team.

“I’ll be doing less shows this year due to my performing and recording schedule but I’m still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck.”

We can't wait to see Roman on the show regularly!

