Matt Baker didn't let the rain dampen his spirits as he continued with The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge for BBC Children In Need on Friday morning.

After a week of disruption, the Countryfile presenter smiled through the pain whilst cycling in his back garden in a bid to keep up with the annual charity fundraising challenge.

On Monday, the task was halted when a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. The team are now doing their bit from home due to safety regulations.

"It'll go away," an upbeat Matt said in his Instagram video - despite the heavy downpour. He was seen cycling on whilst holding up an umbrella with one hand.

The team for this year's Rickshaw Challenge had planned to ride the equivalent of Matt's first solo Rickshaw ride in 2011, from Edinburgh to London - 332 miles in a straight line - but from within the iconic grounds of 'Glorious' Goodwood. After kicking off the task last week, everything was thrown into doubt following a positive coronavirus result.

The former One Show host is continuing with the rickshaw challenge from home

"We had just a brilliant start, just a wonderful day. It was glorious weather and everyone was having an absolute ball," Matt told The One Show this week. "Then the news came and it was heart-breaking to have that discussion with Team Rickshaw, but as you've seen, we've got a wonderful team spirit."

The team will now cycle the 332 miles from the comfort of their own homes. "We're sending exercise bikes to Team Rickshaw's homes," Matt added. "We're just basically virtually going to rack up the miles. So we probably won't go very far in reality... [but] we're going to get that 332 miles. We can do this! Of course we can!"

