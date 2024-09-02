Sherwood viewers asking the same question as BBC airs series 2 episode 3

The second season of Sherwood continued on BBC One on Sunday night and while viewers have been glued to their screens over the past week, some have been left a little confused over the continuity announcer's pronunciation of the show's name.

Ahead of the latest instalment on Sunday night, the announcer appeared to mispronounce the title – something viewers also picked up on last week.

WATCH: Are you enjoying season 2?

Taking to social media, one person asked: "Why does the continuity announcer before #Sherwood call it 'Sharewood'?" while another added: "Why does the BBC announcer insist on pronouncing it Share-wood? Someone have a word. #Sherwood."

A third viewer remarked: "Where the flippin' heck is 'Sharewood'?" while another wrote: "If anyone wants to comment on accents in Sherwood, try starting with the BBC announcer who pronounced it Sharewood!"

David Morrissey stars in Sherwood season 2

For those yet to catch up on season two, it's set in a former mining town in Nottinghamshire which is still divided by tensions caused by the 1980s miners' strike.

The new episodes focus on two new families, who find themselves intertwined with the infamous crime clan the Sparrows, who were at the centre of season one's investigation into Gary Jackson's murder.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Daphne Sparrow

The full synopsis reads: "The second series further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK. Set in the present day it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal.

"Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new coal mine for the area, which brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

© BBC/Sam Taylor Monica Dolan joined the cast as Ann Branson

David Morrissey stars as Ian St Clair, who has left the police to head up a Violence Intervention Team for the local council.

Speaking about where we find Ian in the new series, David told the BBC: "Criminal gangs are going to go to war again and Ian was instrumental in policing that when he was in the force. Now he's being drawn back into the police force in an advisory capacity to help. I think he feels compromised because he doesn't really want to be back inside the police force."

Robert Lindsay plays Franklin Warner

Lesley Manville also reprises her role as Julie Jackson in the new series, alongside Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow, Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow, Bill Jones as Ronan Sparrow, and Adam Hugill as Scott Rowley.

Some big names have joined the cast for the new episodes, including Monica Dolan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), David Harewood (The Night Manager), Robert Lindsay (My Family), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen, Small Axe), and Christine Bottomley (Back To Life).