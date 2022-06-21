The BBC's new offering, Sherwood, has gripped fans with its first episodes detailing two shocking murders in a small, Nottinghamshire town. Not only has the plot received wide praise, but the casting has impressed, too, with stars like Terence Maynard, Lesley Manville and Robert Glenister all wowing audiences.

But did you know that leading actor, David Morrissey, who plays the role of Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair and is tasked with investigating the crimes, has ties to a very famous family? Find out more here…

David, who is also known and beloved for his role in popular TV shows such as The Walking Dead and The Missing, was previously married to Esther Freud.

Esther is a novelist who married David in 2006. The pair got hitched in a ceremony on Southwold Pier and welcomed three children, Albie, Anna and Gene, while they were together.

David with his former wife, Esther Freud

It was through his marriage to Esther that David was welcomed into a very famous family. Esther is the sister of fashion designer Bella Freud. Both Bella and Esther are the children of Lucian Freud, who was also an artist, who died in 2011 aged 88.

Lucien was the grandson of Sigmund Freud, a neurologist and the founder of psychoanalysis, a clinical method for analysing and treating pathologies in the human psyche. Freud's work has influenced much of Western world's way of thought, culture and the science of psychology.

There are some big names in BBC's Sherwood

David and Esther were together for 26 years and married for 13 years before they decided to separate in 2019.

Since then, the pair have both moved onto new relationships. David has been pictured with Domino Pateman, who, according to the Mail Online, works as a director at a gender-neutral charity. Meanwhile, Esther is now thought to be in a relationship with law professor, Gerry Simpson.

