Inside Sherwood star Robert Lindsay's family life – from famous wife to daughter following in their footsteps

We're incredibly excited to see Robert Lindsay make his debut in Sherwood with the star having entertained us for decades on shows like My Family and Citizen Smith.

Off-screen, the star is a doting father to his daughter Sydney Laura Stevenson, who is determined to follow in her famous dad's footsteps, while his two sons are proud to support their dad from the sidelines. Elsewhere, the 74-year-old has been married twice, while also having a high-profile relationship with Sydney's famous mother, Diane Weston.

Here's all you need to know about the star's star-studded love life and his three children…

Daughter

Robert shares his daughter Sydney, 36, with actress Diane Weston, and although he believed that Sydney would follow an academic pathway, she instead decided to join her parents in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to the Times in 2014, Robert recalled: "I thought: 'Wow, I've got an academic daughter, she'll go straight to university!' But then she came home one day and told me she didn't want to do a degree, she wanted to act, and I was truly shocked!"

© Shutterstock Sydney followed in her father's footsteps from a young age

He then joked: "To add to the grievance, she then turned to me and said: 'Dad, just because you failed doesn't mean I will.'"

However, Robert is incredibly proud of his daughter, and shared: "She is hugely ambitious and always happy to stretch herself. I've always told her that she must realise this profession doesn't work for her, she has to work for it. You must never stand still. And she doesn't.

© David M. Benett Robert is incredibly proud of his daughter

"I'm amazed at her chutzpah. As well as her acting, she's always writing original screenplays and adapting books."

Sydney has captured the acting bug and a young girl she even joined her father in three episodes of his hit show My Family. Sydney's other credits include Misfits, Red Dwarf and Doctors.

Sons

Alongside Sydney, Robert is also a father to sons Samuel, 24, and James, 21, who he shares with wife Rosemarie Ford, a famous presenter and dancer.

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Robert's sons (seen here in 2014) keep out of the spotlight

While Samuel and James haven't followed their families into the acting spotlight, Samuel still has a job within the industry. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as a video assistant for Treasure Island Entertainment.

James, meanwhile, stays out of the spotlight.

Famous wife

Robert is currently married to presenter and dancer Rosemarie Ford. The couple walked down the aisle in 2006 and received a blessing from their local church on New Year's Eve of that year.

© Dave Benett Rosemarie is a famous presenter and dancer

Rosemarie, who lives with her husband in Denham, Buckinghamshire, rose to fame as a dancer and presenter with credits including The Generation Game and Come Dancing.

She has also dabbled in a little bit of acting and appeared as Bombalurina in the 1998 version of Cats.

Famous exes

Rosemarie wasn't Robert's only famous partner, and in 1974, he walked down the aisle with his Citizen Smith co-star Cheryl Hall, who played his on-screen girlfriend. The couple sadly divorced in 1980.

© David Ashdown Cheryl was Robert's first wife

The star was also in a long-time relationship with actress Diane Weston, who he welcomed daughter Sydney with. The star's credits include The Upper Hand and Pay and Display.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Robert and Diane had a long-term relationship and welcomed daughter Sydney

Although the pair's relationship broke down, there's no bad blood between the pair, and Robert revealed that Diane is the godmother to his youngest son, Samuel.

"That's a huge accolade to all of us; a lesson that divorce can be done with civility," he noted to the Times. "It's only when lawyers get involved that things become complicated."