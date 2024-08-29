Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Morning Live's Gethin Jones bids farewell to colleague after two years: 'We're losing the best'
Gethin Jones on Morning Live© BBC

The BBC show returned to our screens this week

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Gethin Jones bid a heartfelt farewell to one of his Morning Live colleagues this week after two years. The presenter, who hosts the BBC programme with Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerely, took to social media to say goodbye to assistant producer, Lorna Phillips, as she stepped down from her role. 

Taking to social media, Lorna shared a snap from the set in Media City which showed the producer posing alongside presenters Gethin and Michelle, as well as experts Janette Manrara, Dr James Greenwood, Briony May Williams, Matt Allwright and Dr Xand van Tulleken.

WATCH: Did you catch this jokey moment when Gethin tells his co-star to 'stop talking'?

"Thanks to this lovely bunch for making my last show and the last two years such a fun ride!" she penned in the caption. 

Resharing the post, Gethin wrote: "Losing one of the very best, for now, hopefully!"

Gethin Jones on Morning Live© Guy Levy
Gethin Jones bid farewell to one of his Morning Live colleagues this week

Lorna's departure comes just days after the programme returned to screens from its summer break. 

Taking to social media ahead of Monday's show, Gethin shared his excitement for the coming weeks. "Really excited to be back, funny how it felt like a while, but now Sunday night before it feels like the summer has flown by!" penned the 46-year-old. "We've got some superb stuff coming your way on @bbcmorninglive over the next few weeks... bank holiday kick off tmrw, with me @michelle_ackerley, and a fab line up at 9.30am!"

Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley at the TV Choice Awards© Getty
Gethin hosts the show with Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley

It's safe to say viewers have missed seeing Gethin, Helen and Michelle on their screens, with one fan writing in the comments: "Welcome back!! Have really missed you to start my day," while another added: "Good to have you back."

While the presenting trio have been away from the show for over a month, it hasn't stopped them from spending time together outside the studio. 

Earlier this month, Gethin shared a few snaps from his mini-break with Helen and Michelle in the Lake District, including one of the hosts donning lifejackets ahead of a boat trip. 

View post on Instagram
 

The broadcaster captioned the post: "Perfect few days with these gems! We walked, talked, swam, paddled, ate, drank, ate, ran, swam, played football, rugby and some other games that haven’t been named yet!"

The trio clearly share a strong friendship away from the show. After Helen and Michelle were announced as permanent presenters, Gethin couldn't have been happier. "I absolutely love working with Helen and Michelle and I'm thrilled they're going to be a more regular part of the fantastic team at Morning Live," he said last year. 

Morning Live hosting line-up, Kym Marsh, Gaby Roslin, Michelle Ackerley, Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton, Sara Cox, Rav Wilding and Kimberley Walsh© BBC
The show returned to our screens earlier this week

"We have all been friends for years, so I know there are going to be plenty of laughs in store for our audiences to see, especially now we will be on your screen for longer, too!"

