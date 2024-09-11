Antiques Road Trip star Tim Medhurst's private life: from wife to job away from show

Tim Medhurst is a regular fixture on our screens these days thanks to the BBC's popular daytime show, Antiques Road Trip, which sees pairs of antiques experts go head-to-head as they travel up and down the UK in search of treasures they can buy and sell at auction in the hopes of making the biggest profit.

Tim, who specialises in coins and antiquities, has been a favourite amongst viewers for several years. But how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Find out all we know here…

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's biggest ever sale

Tim's antiques career

Tim, who hails from Dorset, has been a much-loved member of the Antiques Road Trip team for a number of years and has also appeared on the celebrity version of the show.

© STV Studios/BBC Tim with his co-star Hettie Jago on Antiques Road Trip

The 33-year-old's area of expertise is coins and antiquities and he buys and sells them through his own business, Timothy Medhurst Coins and Antiquities.

His passion for antiques started at a young age after his grandmother showed him a Victorian Crown coin she kept in a little music box. Tim was just nine years old at the time but says he was hooked immediately and knew he wanted to pursue a career where he could be surrounded by antiquities.

© STV Studios/BBC Tim appears on the celebrity version of Antiques Road Trip

Before joining Antiques Road Trip, he worked for two leading auction houses for almost ten years and built up a reputation as an expert in the field before he was tapped by BBC to join the much-loved daytime show.

Tim has been recognised for his work in the past, having been awarded 'Antiques Young Gun' of the year in 2013. He's also been involved in vetting major Antique Fairs, according to his website, and was a panellist at the prestigious Art Business Conference in 2017.

© STV Studios/BBC Tim has been a regular face on the show for several years

Tim's life away from the cameras

While Tim likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, we do know that he is married as he referenced his wife during an interview with The Blackmore Vale in 2021.

© @timothymedhurst/Instagram Tim Medhurst is an antiques dealer and television presenter from Dorset

When asked to name three items he would bring to a desert island for a year, he listed his wife, along with a book on Anglo-Saxon Sceatta coins and a Bear Grylls manual. How sweet!

He also revealed that his celebrity crush is the French actress Marion Cotillard.

When he's not busy filming, Tim enjoys exploring the Dorset countryside and gardening at home, where he grows a variety of vegetables.

Taking to Instagram back in 2021, the expert shared a photo of his impressive basket of fresh produce, including potatoes, tomatoes and a large courgette. In the caption, he penned: "Some pickings this evening."