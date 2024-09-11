Ant and Dec reference children as they make history at National Television Awards

Ant and Dec reunited at the National Television Awards on Wednesday night. Dressed to the nines, the presenting duo – who have dominated the TV Presenter category for two decades – were crowned the winners for the 23rd time.

Up against some of the biggest names in the business, Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman and Stacey Solomon were also nominated.

Following their win, Ant and Dec took to the stage, where they delivered an emotional speech. "It's a joy, we know we're not going to win it one night, but it's not tonight!" said Ant. "It makes us emotional that you vote for us," added Dec.

© Jay Brooks The duo recently concluded Saturday Night Takeaway with its milestone 20th series

Dec then joked that his daughter Isla, six, had gifted her father her own lipbalm hoping it would prove to be "lucky" for the presenting duo.

Ant and Dec's nomination follows the conclusion of their popular game show, Saturday Night Takeaway. After 20 series, the dynamic duo waved goodbye in April 2024.

The news that the show would be going on hiatus was confirmed in 2023, with Ant, 48, explaining: "We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath."

Dec, 48, added: "We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!"

During an interview with Fault Magazine, Ant remarked that he and Dec had made the decision so they could spend more time with their families.

© Getty Ant and Dec with their wives

"On a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now," he said.

"You know, like I say, 'We're turning 49, and what do we want to do next? What's the next phase of our career?' And we've got lots of ideas and lots of offers on the table, lots of options of things we can do. But it's working on what we do next and where the next chapter begins. So that's what we're gonna do when Saturday Night Takeaway is out of the way. We'll sit down, take a bit of time, and reevaluate everything."

© Instagram Ant confirmed that he'd welcomed his first child in May

Following Saturday Night Takeaway's final episode, Ant and Dec have been busier than ever. Just a month after they wrapped the show, Ant became a father for the first time. Posting on Instagram in May, the star revealed that he and his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, had welcomed a son.

Sharing a photo of their little bundle of joy, Ant wrote: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

© / SplashNews.com The couple are raising their son in Wimbledon

Ant and Anne-Marie are raising their son at the £6 million home they share in Wimbledon, which has plenty of space to raise their blended family. Through his marriage to Anne-Marrie, Ant is also a stepdad to her daughters, Daisy and Poppy.