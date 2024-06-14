Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie look so in love during walk with son ahead of first major family moment

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett have been spotted enjoying a leisurely walk with their baby son Wilder, just days before their first major family celebration.

The couple, who have been married since 2021, looked deeply in love as they strolled through a park with the pram and their pet dogs. Both were dressed casually for the low-key outing.

© / SplashNews.com Ant, 48, revealed he was a 'mess' following the birth of his son

Ant, who recently wrapped up filming Britain's Got Talent, was seen pushing Wilder's stroller, occasionally glancing down at his little one.

The outing comes just days before Ant's first Father's Day as a dad. Just last month, the couple welcomed their baby boy.

© / SplashNews.com The duo appeared relaxed during their walk before bumping into their neighbours and stopping for a chat

Posting a photo of the tiny tot cuddled into his arm, Ant announced: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"

Fans were also quick to note Ant's family tree tattoo, which included tributes to his wife, Anne-Marie, two stepdaughters – Daisy and Poppy – and beloved dogs, Milo and Bumble.

© / SplashNews.com The family live in a beautiful £6 million home in Wimbledon, London

However, after some followers suggested that his chocolate labrador, Hurley, was missing from the design, the TV star cleared things up. Taking to X days later, he wrote: "Hey all, I just wanted to say thank you so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He's doing great.

© / SplashNews.com Ant and Anne Marie were pictured pushing a pram on a walk with Wilder and their two dogs

"Glad you loved the tattoo as well. For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn't on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks."

READ: The significant meaning behind Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie's baby name

The star shares his chocolate lab, Hurley, with his ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong. He married his second wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, in 2021, three years into their relationship.

© / SplashNews.com The couple married on 7 August 2021 at St Michael Church in Heckfield

Ant and Anne-Marie will raise their son at the £6 million home they share in Wimbledon, which has plenty of space to raise their blended family.

While the couple had been extremely private about their pregnancy, Ant's stepfather told The Sun that he was "very happy" about becoming a father this year.