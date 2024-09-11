Lorraine Kelly confirms that she is missing NTAs over issues with confidence

Lorraine Kelly has admitted that she is set to miss attending the National Television Awards on Wednesday night as she isn't feeling confident enough.

The 64-year-old presenter, who recently became a grandmother for the first time, admitted that she finds the red carpets very daunting, and spoke to her guest Holly Matthews about the situation.

Lorraine, whose talk show has been nominated for the Daytime Awards, explained: "It’s the NTAs and normally I would be going to that and I would usually go. I don’t know what it is but I’m not feeling confident enough to go. That whole red carpet thing is sometimes really scary."

Holly, a confidence coach promoting her new book Find Your Confidence: The no-nonsense guide to self-belief, spoke about the unique situation, explaining: "Yes, you have all the lights on you. And every day, men and women can feel as though they’re being watched, and that everybody is scrutinising them, and that you’re not good enough.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly isn't attending the NTAs

"But in that moment, it’s all about turning that outwards and focusing on conversations that you have with people and what’s going on around you. We’re all in our own heads worrying about our own stuff." Speaking about Holly's book, Lorraine said: "This book really helps - it’s proper advice. It’s common sense."

Holly added: "Body confidence can feel like too big a leap. I like to focus on body acceptance, and that can be just accepting firstly where you’re at, focusing on what your body can do, what it has done, all of the good that your body has done. Have fun with it. The next thing is asking for what you want. This is something people can start today, when people are not super confident they tend to not ask for what they want."

Lorraine Kelly with Holly Matthews

Lorraine has had a very busy time recently after her daughter Rosie welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Billie. Speaking on GMB about becoming a grandmother, Lorraine said: "It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely. I've just said to them sleep whenever you can, I think that's the thing."

"What I used to do was when Rosie was sleeping, I'd be going to do the housework and that's silly. Leave everything."

Find Your Confidence: The No-Nonsense Guide To Self-Belief by Holly Matthews will be out on 16 September by Bloomsbury Publishing