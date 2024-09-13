Meet Judge Judy's striking famous granddaughter who is following in her footsteps

Judge Judy Sheindlin is one of the most recognizable faces in American television, having built a career based on her no-nonsense approach to justice.

But behind the television persona, Judy is also a devoted grandmother, and one of her granddaughters, Sarah Rose, is following in her famous legal footsteps.

The 26-year-old offers a glimpse into the next generation of the Sheindlin legacy as the Judy Justice Law Clerk.

Here's everything we know about Sarah and her relationship with Judy.

WATCH: Judge Judy introduces her granddaughter Sarah Rose on Judy Justice

Big shoes to fill

Sarah has carved her own path in the legal field and in 2022, she graduated from the New York Law School, the same institution where her grandmother earned her law degree in 1965.

Judge Judy delivered the commencement speech at the ceremony and passed the torch to Sarah.

"One of my most cherished moments was handing Sarah her law degree," Judy later confessed.

Like Judy, Sarah is determined and hardworking, with ambitions of making her own name in the legal world.

Appearing on Judy Justice

Sarah is a key part of her grandmother’s courtroom show, Judy Justice, which debuted in 2021. In her role, she offers legal insights and assistance to Judy during the proceedings.

Her presence adds a multigenerational dynamic to the show, with Sarah providing a youthful perspective alongside Judge Judy’s decades of experience.

© Instagram Judge Judy with her granddaughter Sarah Rose

Sarah has spoken openly about this in interviews and explained how she has helped Judy to understand Zillennial slang. "Young people might lose interest in her show, or her as a judge, if she’s unable to relate to or understand them," she told the NY Post.

"The underlying nuances of emojis have been a fun one. She has a really hard time with the laughing-crying face emoji – I try to explain to her that it means someone said something funny, that they’re not crying. She’s like 'okay whatever.' I've gotten her to use a few emojis in her off time now."

Their close bond

Despite the pressure that might come with being the granddaughter of such a famous and formidable figure, Sarah and Judy share a close relationship.

In a letter that Judge Judy wrote to Sarah for Good Housekeeping, she expressed her admiration for her granddaughter, praising her for being "kind, intelligent, and empathetic."

© Instagram Judy Sheindlin says Sarah Rose brings some glamor to the show too

“This smart, sassy, young woman is the perfect law clerk for me. That she is 'easy on the eyes' is a bonus," she also told The Post. "Sarah helps make the ‘Judy Justice’ adventure even more special."

Sarah didn't realize how famous Judy is

Although she saw her grandmother on TV screens wherever she went, as a child, Sarah didn't recognize her level of fame.

She said she's been "well-sheltered" from Hollywood and didn't understand it until she was 10.

"I remember meeting Miley Cyrus in the height of her 'Hannah Montana' era," Sarah said. "They were filming on the same set or close by that day and my grandmother mentioned in passing that I was a big fan and if she could stop by the dressing room to do a quick picture.

"For me that was a big deal. The fact that Miley Cyrus was willing to meet my grandmother to do a little meet and greet for me was like, 'oh my gosh. My grandmother must be a big deal.' To us, she was just nana."