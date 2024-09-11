Kate Garraway joined by emotional children for 'bittersweet' NTAs victory

Kate Garraway had a "bittersweet" victory at the National Television Awards on Wednesday when she won Authored Documentary for her Derek's Story documentary.

The series, which made its third part this year, charted her life caring for her late husband Derek Draper following his battle with long-COVID. Derek passed away on 3 January this year and the final part aired following Derek's death.

The presenter received plenty of support with the crowd cheering her as soon as her documentary was announced as a nominee and gifting the Good Morning Britain presenter a standing ovation when she won.

At last year's ceremony, Kate was joined by her daughter, Darcey, but on this occasion both her son, Billy, and daughter were present with the star and both joined their mum on the stage.

© Jeff Spicer Kate's children were emotional as they joined her on stage

At times the teenagers appeared to be emotional as Kate paid tribute to their late father, and one of the members of the team was even in tears as the presenter gave a touching speech.

"This is a bittersweet one isn't it? It's bittersweet to be here with the gorgeous Darcy and Billy, I've promised them they don't have to say anything," Kate started.

© Joe Maher Kate spoke of her love for Derek

"We're halfway through the first year of firsts, first Easter and first birthdays without Derek. It's so strange to be here for the first Television Awards without him, but this one is for you Derek. But this wasn't about Derek's story, this last piece we didn't think we'd made, in fact, all three we didn't want to be in the position of making, but nobody does."

Kate praised the staff for the show, including a producer, Lucy, who was incredibly emotional on the stage.

© ITV Kate Garraway: Derek's Story won the award for Authored Documentary

The day also carried another special significance for Kate, as it followed what would have been her 20th wedding anniversary to Derek.

In a video shared online, the TV personality looks visibly emotional as she discusses the day, explaining: "Hello everyone. Today would have been my 20th wedding anniversary to Derek, it still is my 20th wedding anniversary to Derek. It's one of those days we talked about like Christmas, Easter, his birthday, where you really feel a punch to the stomach.

© Instagram Derek died on 3 January

"This one I've been feeling very sorry for myself I'm afraid, because it's such a personal thing… This day is so particularly special to him and I. The fact that he's not here makes me feel very sad and notice his absence like a roaring train.

"I've been leaning into the grief as people say you have to and have been re-reading his anniversary messages on previous cards which I feel so grateful to have had… I've been rewatching the documentary because tomorrow is the National Television Awards and just marvelling at his spirit over the last few years. This documentary particularly is about his story… and about care and vulnerability."