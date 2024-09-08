Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matthew McConaughey supports teen son Levi as he marks step into the spotlight — details
The Dallas Buyers Club actor's eldest son with Camila Alves is set to make his screen debut

Matthew McConaughey attends the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala © getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Matthew McConaughey's eldest son is ready to carve his own path in the entertainment industry.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor's son Levi, who recently rang in his milestone 16th birthday, is following in the footsteps of his famous dad, and is set to make his acting debut soon.

In addition to Levi, the Pantalones Organic Tequila owner and his wife Camila Alves are also parents to daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi shares a birthday video for his mom Camila

Deadline confirmed this week that Levi will officially make his screen debut in the forthcoming AppleTV+ young adult film Way of the Warrior Kid.

Though his role remains under wraps, the film already has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini.

It has already started production, and Matthew was seen supporting his son, visiting him on set as the crew began filming.

Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey and Levi Alves McConaughey attend the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas© Getty
Levi is Matthew's eldest son

The film is based on a novel by Jocko Willink, and per Deadline, it follows "a self-doubting boy who gets bullied and is hard-pressed to complete a single pull-up, until his uncle Jake, an elite Navy SEAL, is injured on a mission and moves in with his sister for rehab."

"When he discovers his 13-year-old nephew, Marc, is struggling academically, socially and physically, Jake takes on a new mission: using his SEAL Team training over three months of summer to help the youth find his inner warrior."

Levi, Matthew, Livingston, Camila and Vida © Amy E. Price
Matthew and Camila share three kids

It's been a big year for Levi, who in addition to his first film role and his 16th birthday, also celebrated getting his driver's license.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
The couple married in 2012

In honor of the milestone, he and his dad partnered with Lincoln in time for Father's Day, and commemorated Levi gaining his "independence." In a video shared on both Matthew and Levi's Instagram plus by Lincoln at the time, the Oscar winner is seen in the driver's seat, telling his son: "Alright Levi, you know what time it is? It's about time for you to have your independence."

Photo of Matthew McConaughey with his son Levi from a partnership with Lincoln in honor of Father's Day and the teenager learning how to drive.© Courtesy of Lincoln
Levi is officially a driver

He then recalled: "My favorite day of my life was when I got my driver's license," and reflected: "It meant freedom, it meant independence."

"Now it's your time, you ready?" he lastly asked his son, before adding: "Time to get behind the wheel," before the two undid their seatbelts and made their way to switch seats.

