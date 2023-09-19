Judge Judy Sheindlin suffered mini-stroke live on-air - the incident in her own words

Judy Sheindlin has seen more than her fair share of eye-opening court battles but nothing could have prepared her for what happened to her during one of her live shows.

The Judge Judy star - who is now at the helm of her show Judy Justice which streams on Amazon - believed she suffered a mini-stroke in front of her audience in 2011.

Judy opened up about the scary moment while talking to Good Morning America and admitted she thinks she had a transient ischemic attack (TIA).

WATCH: Judge Judy shares husband's 85th birthday gift

According to the New York Post, Judy told GMA: "The people that watched me for 15 years noticed something was wrong, and without asking - which was probably a very smart thing, because I would have said, 'Don't go there' - they called paramedics."

The star, 80, reportedly started "asking questions in slow motion," which alerted producers to call an ambulance.

Judy's doctors thought she might have had a mini-stroke, however, she said: "Turned out to be I was fine. I'm not sure whether I had one of those TIA experiences, and they go away."

Thankfully, Judy, hasn't experienced any more episodes and remains in good health - and even has a new show. .

© Getty Images Judy with her husband Jerry

When asked if she was planning on retiring from her TV career, she added: "I'm not tired. I don't play golf or tennis. I have no desire to learn how to play mahjong, chess or checkers.

"I know what I like to do. Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like?"

Judy is the original TV judge

Off-screen, Judy also has a happy home life and will celebrate 46 years of marriage to her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, this year.

They briefly divorced for a year in the early years of their marriage but reunited and have been happy together ever since.

© Photo: Getty Images Judy with Jerry who she shares three children with

Judy was married to her first husband Ronald Levy in 1964 and the pair had two children. Judy put her budding legal career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom. But when she chose to return to work, Ronald reportedly did not support her and viewed her job as a "hobby and there came a time where I resented that," Judy told Fox News.

The pair divorced and she later met Jerry in 1976 at a New York bar. At the time, he was married but separated from his wife. The no-nonsense, then-New York prosecutor told Jerry, a defence attorney, not to call her again until he had filed

Judy and Jerry married in 1977 and welcomed three children together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.