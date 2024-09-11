Michael Douglas reacts to son Dylan's new venture into the spotlight

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones couldn't be prouder of their son Dylan, and his next move.

Earlier this week, the couple's eldest son, 24, announced that he is launching a weekly political series on Sirius XM, mere months before the defining November election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

In addition to the budding media personality, the Fatal Attraction actor and the No Reservations actress, who have been married since 2000, are also parents to daughter Carys Zeta, 21, plus the former is a dad to son Cameron, 45, shared with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Michael Douglas' early 80th birthday celebration

Following Dylan's exciting announcement, both Michael and Catherine took to Instagram to express their support.

Michael, re-posting his son's first post about the show, titled Young American, to his Instagram Stories, wrote: "Check out my son [Dylan's] new podcast Young American on @siriusxmprog."

Catherine, also sharing the post to her Stories, endearingly wrote: "Wow!! So impressed… and proud."

Through Young American, which will launch this September 14 and will run on the SiriusXM Progress channel 127 on Saturdays at 11AM, Dylan intends to both inform and motivate his generation when it comes to the political issues impacting their future.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Dylan's involvement in politics has progressed in recent years

In his post, he wrote: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

© Getty He graduated from Brown University in 2022

"I wanna take you through it," he then declared, and detailed: "On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

© Getty Michael has long supported the Democratic Party

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to cheer him on, though first his dad wrote: "Way to go Dylan, let her rip!" as his mom added: "So cool, can't wait."

© Instagram The Douglas family

Others followed suit with: "Excellent, Dylan. I'll definitely listen to your show!" and: "Congrats Dylan, so important for the new generation of voters to talk about politics and understand it as well!!!" as well as: "I love this!!!! Can't wait to listen in. Bravo big time!!!"

SiriusXM, in a statement about Dylan, who graduated from Brown University in 2022, said: "He's now stepping in front of the microphone because he feels strongly that his generation needs to play a more active and integral role in shaping the future of the country."