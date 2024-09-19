Agatha All Along: viewers saying the same thing as show lands on Disney+

Three years after WandaVision hit our screens, the world of Westview is back for Disney+’s spooky new series, Agatha All Along. The story puts Kathryn Hahn’s character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe up front and centre, but has it lived up to the hype, and is it worth the watch?

According to viewers and critics alike, the answer is an enthusiastic yes! Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "NEVER DOUBTED THIS SHOW FOR ONE SECOND LIKE IVE NEVER FELT THIS ALIVE SINCE WANDAVISION." Another fan added: "Kathryn already delivered her best performance as Agatha, she and Aubrey have insane chemistry & sexual tension, Joe Locke is EATING every second he has, Wanda already has a heavy presence and there's so many mystery threads. Real TV is back."

© Marvel Television Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Teen (Joe Locke) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG

A third person added: "Finished watching episodes 1 and 2 of #AgathaAllAlong and did not disappoint. It feels so good being back on Westview. I just love the WandaVision universe so much."

Fans particularly loved a scene where the witch coven sing together, with one writing: "The Ballad of the Witches Road is HANDS DOWN one of the best sequences Marvel has EVER produced like omg." Another person posted: "THIS SCENE WAS EVERYTHING! The singing, the witchyness, the COVEN! I have been waiting for a show like this for SO LONG!

© Chuck Zlotnick Kathryn Hahn stars in the MCU series

The show has also been a hit with critics, with TIME magazine writing: "It’s so enjoyably executed that, as a member of the possibly-pandered-to demographic, I was too entertained to be offended," while Total Film wrote: "Living up to WandaVision was always going to be a challenge but somehow, Agatha All Along never puts a lace-up, leather-booted foot wrong. It's got humour, mystery, demons, friendship, romance, and more."

What is Agatha All Along about?

The official synopsis for the new Disney+ show reads: "The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.

© Marvel Television Will you be watching Agatha All Along?

"Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road."