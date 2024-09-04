Only Murders in the Building: fans have same reaction to episode two

Only Murders in the Building has knocked it out of the park this week. Returning with episode two, fans have hailed the latest instalment a triumph, with Steve Martin's performance, in particular, garnering acclaim.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer

"Season 4 episode 2 of #OnlyMurdersintheBuilding was filmed in the most beautiful way and made me feel sappy!! This season is so good already," tweeted one. "Only Murders In The Building S4 is lowkey the best TV show in 2024… nothing comes close." raved another. "Two episodes in and Only Murders in the Building season 4 is a classic," remarked a third.

Fans were introduced to 'Stink Eye Joe' and the 'Sauce' family

This week, Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) teamed up to investigate the residents of Arconia's neighbouring building. In a bid to identify the sniper's nest, the dynamic duo met some pretty suspicious characters and broke into an apartment at The West Tower.

Among season four's newest additions, fans were introduced to Stink Eye Joe (Richard Kind), who always has one eye on Charles' apartment, as well as the 'Sauce' family – an equally creepy trio who gaze at him while stirring, well…sauce.

© Hulu Charles continued to have hallucinations of Sazz while coming to terms with her death

As Mabel and Oliver put on their detective caps, Charles' arc was far more sombre. Afraid to leave his home, the Brazzos actor reflected on his relationship with his best friend, and stunt double Sazz, whom he happens to be hallucinating.

"Watching this week's Only Murders In The Building - Steve Martin still doing his best work," raved a fan. "Wow, Steve Martin, ask permission before you wreck me like that on this week's Only Murders," quipped a second. "This episode was so emotional. Phenomenal acting by Steve Martin especially," agreed a third.

By the end of the episode, Mabel and Oliver had identified the apartment of the mysterious 'Dudenoff' as the sniper's base, which happens to be the name of someone Sazz was investigating. Strangely, they also discover a pig in the bathtub, who gleefully escapes down the hall.

© Hulu Mabel and Oliver identified the 'Dudenoff' apartment as the sniper's nest

As for Charles, the heartbroken protagonist was confronted by his ex-girlfriend and serial killer on the run, Jan, who informed him that Sazz had been concerned about Charles' safety before she was killed. As Jan leaves, and Mabel and Oliver return, the crime-solving trio uses a can of luminol to identify where Sazz was killed.

After discovering where the stunt double had laid in her final moments, they realize that Sazz had written a message in her blood – "Tap in" – aka the phrase used when it was time for Sazz to stand in for Charles.

© Hulu Charles realized that he was the intended victim and not Sazz

With a final message from Sazz, Charles realizes that he was the intended victim. "We're not investigating Sazz's murder anymore. We're investigating mine," he says before Detective Williams and her team burst into the apartment and inform him that Jan has escaped from prison.