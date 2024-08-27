Fans have same reaction to Only Murders in the Building season 4 return - but who killed Sazz?

Only Murders in the Building is back for season four - and this time the gang go to Hollywood - after the mysterious disappearance of Charles' good friend Sazz. However, viewers know that the poor stuntwoman was murdered in Charles' apartment - something that the gang only learn in the episode one finale. So what are fans saying - and who killed Sazz?

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, with one posting: "Just finished episode 1 of season 4 of Only Murders in the Building and I absolutely loved it! I’ve missed my emotional support trio so much! REAL television is back," while another person added: "Can't wait! My parents and I love watching this show together."

A third person added: "Never thought anything would be able to top the very first episode of Only Murders in the Building. I love to be proven wrong."

Another fan posted: "The new season of Only Murders in the Building is a big improvement on the last one, and it might just be my favourite since season one. This is a show that knows exactly what it is and what it wants to be. There’s even more confidence now, four seasons in, and rightly so."

© Eric McCandless Who did it this time?

In the episode, the gang realise that Sazz had been murdered in Charles' apartment after Grave-y the cadaver dog barked in the apartment and the apartment's janitor received an anonymous note to replace the window that has a bullet hole in it. So who would have murdered her, and why?

The immediate theory is that the murderer was actually targeting Charles, as Sazz is Charles' stunt double and was in his apartment dressed similarly to him at the time. While the trio have made plenty of enemies in seasons one to three of the show, all of their suspects land safely in prison.

© Eric McCandless Eva Longoria is a guest star - but is she also a murder suspect?!



It is also apparent that Sazz was aware of some information that she wanted to speak to Charles about, and when the trio visit her home, they spot signs that Sazz appears to have been investigating the Arconia building - so what was she planning to warn them about?

During the season four premiere, the murderer is texting Charles pretending to be Sazz, eventually telling him that he is "not your [expletive] friend" when Charles quizzes him on his identity. So who are the biggest suspects?

The LA stars

Since Sazz lives in LA and Charles, Olivier, and Mabel pay a visit to La La Land after their podcast's film rights are purchased, we meet a host of new characters who could be involved in the murder, including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis - all playing versions of themselves. There is also the fiery studio director and the movie's screenwriter as well as the Brothers sisters directors, who could be involved in Sazz's death.

© Patrick Harbron Could the LA film executives be involved?

Howard

The show also opens with the arrival of Howard, who brings his new dog to meet the gang. Since Howard is a friendly resident of the Arconia who has helped the trio in the past, it could be a coincidence, but who knows?

© Patrick Harbron Could Howard be the culprit?

Charles

Charles is also an interesting person to look at. In the season 3 finale, he goes to collect his bottle of wine, but for unexplained reasons, we see Sazz take his place. Could whatever Sazz told him have sparked a murder?

© Patrick Harbron Did Charles murder Sazz?

Joy and Scott

Another suspect is Joy, Charles' former fiancée who begins dating Scott Bakula - who Charles runs into while at a Hollywood party in episode one.

The pair share a chat where they discuss Sazz's whereabouts - but could the chat be a distraction from the real reason that Scott is introduced to the show? As Charles approaches him, he is holding his phone as though taking a photo, before revealing that Sazz was supposed to be his body double but didn't show up. Since a mysterious person had already texted the trio pretending to be Sazz and discussing an upcoming job, it makes sense that he would know her schedule.