The Bear: season 3 spoilers, release date and romance reports

The Bear has been such a huge hit with fans - so much so that it has already been green-lit for seasons three and four! Since season three has been filmed, we’re learning plenty about what to expect from Carmy’s crazy kitchen. Ready to find out more? Yes Chef!

According to local Chicago outlets, while season three filming might be completed, it has been reported that additional episodes beyond the upcoming season are currently filming in Chicago, suggesting that seasons three and four are being filmed back to back.

WATCH: Jeremy Allen White stars in the hit series

If so, this is good news for fans, as it might mean that season four rolls around that much quicker, particularly when the cast of the show has shot to worldwide stardom and their schedules are set to be that much busier in the immediate future, with Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney, set to star in six upcoming projects including movies Opus and Ellen McCay.

© ROBYN BECK Ayo Edebiri won a Golden Globe for The Bear

Meanwhile, the showrunner Christopher Storer is also a very busy man, with Deadline recently reporting that he has signed on to write and direct. An adaptation of The Lincoln Highway.

When is The Bear season 3 out?

Fans won’t have too long to wait, as season three will premiere on Hulu in June in the US. While a Disney+ airdate has yet to be confirmed for the UK, it should be released at a similar time.

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Speaking about the decision to release all of the episodes at once - rather than do a weekly episodic - FX boss John Landgraf said, via Deadline: “We all watched the first season and it wasn’t lost on me or anyone else who worked on the show that it’s a little anxiety-inducing to watch that show and anxiety-inducing are not the adjectives typically associated with hit television shows and Emmy awards.

“So we made a decision that we would drop the whole thing because, for those of you who saw it, it has a really beautiful, very uplifting ending.”

What will happen in season 3?

Warning, potential spoilers ahead. While the cast hasn’t spoken about any plot details yet, filming snaps appear to reveal that at least one character will die, as the cast - including Jeremy and Ayo - are dressed in black and appear to be attending a funeral. Fans have speculated that it could be Marcus's mother, with the season two finale teasing that she might have died after he is distracted while missing ongoing phone calls from her nurse.

What happened in the season 2 finale?

The finale was a triumph for some characters, and devastating for others. Since Carmy allowed his personal life to crossover into his work life thanks to his new relationship with the lovely Claire, he kept forgetting to call the fridge guy, and ended up trapped in the walk-in during what should have been his triumphant opening night at the restaurant.

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

As such, Sydney and Richie pick up the slack and have a hugely successful run of things. While initially thrilled, Carmy takes out his frustrations on Richie, including lamenting that he allowed his relationship to get in the way of the restaurant, but unfortunately, Claire went into the kitchen to check on him, and hears every word.

What has the cast said about the show’s future?

Speaking about his character’s future on the show, Jeremy told Deadline that he wanted Carmy to have a happy ending. He explained “I think that’s all I really hoped for. That he learns how to understand himself a little bit better and appreciates what he has and then finds some peace.”

He added that the show is about “how to find belonging, how to communicate and how to connect. I hope those who watch it and enjoy it feel less alone. I think a lot of the show is about found family and the connection we all are always searching for”.

© ROBYN BECK Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jeremy Allen White at the Golden Globes

Meanwhile, Ayo has shut down any reports that there will be a potential romance between Carmy and Sydney, who co-run the restaurant together. Speaking about the viewers hoping for a romance to blossom, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t think they’re going to get what they want. It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show.”