Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals surprising career change plans after losing in final: 'I have other ambitions'

Dianne Buswell is a firm viewer favourite on Strictly, making it to the final last month alongside Bobby Brazier. But the dancer revealed in a new interview that she might be set for a dramatic career change that could surprise her loyal fans. Speaking to Heat magazine on Wednesday, the star opened up about her time on the BBC show and her "other ambitions".

The Australian performer said: "It'll be my eighth year of Strictly next year and I’ve been so lucky with all my partners. They've all brought something different, and you learn a lot from each person. But I have other ambitions, too. I've always wanted to dip into acting, so I'd like to try and explore that."

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's unseen romantic dance routine

The 34-year-old has already proven herself to be a woman of many talents, having transitioned to dancing from hairdressing – a skill she still practices – appeared as a contestant on TV shows including The Weakest Link and Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof and written a book, Move Yourself Happy: 21 Days To Make Joyful Movement A Habit. She also designed a casual clothing range, Buswellness, which is sold online.

© BBC Dianne and Bobby made it to the final last month

Dianne will be one of the longest-serving dancers on Strictly if she returns for the 2024 series. She started on the show in 2017, when she was paired with Reverend Richard Coles. A year later, her life changed after she and her celebrity partner, social media star Joe Sugg, met and fell in love, as Dianne made it to the final of the competition for the first time. Last year's series marked her second time in the final, and her second time missing out on the glitterball trophy.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Dianne and Joe fell in love after being paired on Strictly

In a heartfelt post shared shortly after her and Bobby's defeat, when the public voted for actress Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola to win, however, Dianne revealed that she was glad simply to have taken part in the showstopping event. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I used to be so obsessed with winning a sparkly trophy constantly thinking about that moment and what it would feel like! But what I have realised dancing with this wonderful human is that the win and the sparkle is everywhere if you want it to be.

"Last night Bobby and I danced with so much joy, passion and emotion that my heart was bursting with happiness and pride and there was our win!" She went on to say: "Bobby's only competition in this show was himself. He wanted to become a better dancer and a better professional and to help him achieve both those goals makes me a proud teacher.

© BBC Bobby and Dianne were a hit with fans

"I am so grateful that I was the lucky one to be partnered with Bobs and I am so excited for his bright future ahead. He is not just a real talent but a really lovely soul. Thanks for making me enjoy my dancing like I was a little girl again, no fear, no anxiety, just love and passion for what I am able to do."