Dianne Buswell looks so different with incredible vintage hair transformation

Dianne Buswell is always switching her looks up and as the Australian professional dancer prepared for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, she unveiled a gorgeous new look.

The star looked like she could be an extra in Grease as she sat at the hair and makeup desk with her signature red hair styled into an updo with black highlights around the roots. The hair was paired with a gorgeous slinky black dress and a bold makeup look, that came complete with a plump red lip.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See Dianne Buswell's incredible hair transformation

In her caption, the star teased: "What you see on the TV screen vs…" However, Dianne chose not to finish the thought, instead leaving it as a cryptic message.

Dianne is currently hard at work training for the professional dance numbers for the upcoming series, so could we perhaps see a Grease-inspired performance?

© Instagram Dianne's new style looked gorgeous

The star wowed fans earlier in the month when she swapped out her legendary red hair for a brown wig where she posed with co-stars Nancy Xu and Michelle Tsiakkas.

The dancer posed in a slinky black bodysuit with a stretchy mini skirt and knee-high brown leather boots in a mirror selfie with Nancy and Michelle who also wore all-black sporty ensembles.

© Instagram Dianne showed off a brunette look this month

She joked: "I joined the brunette club for a few hours! With my brunette sisters @nancy_xuxi @michelle_tsiak."

Dianne has been a mainstay on the BBC ballroom dancing competition since 2017 and she managed to find love on the dancefloor when she was paired with YouTuber Joe Sugg.

© Instagram The couple first crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking about their relationship exclusively to HELLO!, Dianne shared: "Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children. But we're taking it as it comes and at the moment, we are happy with how we're going."

INSIDE: Dianne Buswell shows off never-before-seen corner of £3 million Brighton mansion

MORE: Dianne Buswell sparks major fan reaction with 'wedding photo'



And it turns out that Joe sometimes has an involvement in her Strictly routines, as the dancer said: "He's just there to support [me] really. I always send him my routines and he gives me his feedback. He helps me with music choices… He's really creative. If I'm ever having a bit of a creative block, I'll always go to Joe and ask him, and he definitely helps."