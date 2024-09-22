Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Chris McCausland brings fans to tears after unexpected first dance with Dianne Buswell
Subscribe
Strictly's Chris McCausland brings fans to tears after unexpected first dance with Dianne Buswell
Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell took to the dancefloor© Guy Levy

Strictly's Chris McCausland brings fans to tears after moving first dance with Dianne Buswell

The comedian is the BBC show's first blind contestant

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Strictly Come Dancing fans were brought to tears during the first live show after Chris McCausland, who is the show's first blind contestant, performed an epic Cha Cha alongside his professional dance partner, Dianne Buswell

The comedian scored an impressive 23 points from judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, but it was the fans at home who had the best reaction to the comedian's dance floor debut. 

Strictly stars Chris and Dianne receive standing ovation for Cha Cha

Many Strictly fans admitted that Chris and Dianne's performance had left them in tears, with several others sharing emotional reflections on X, formerly Twitter. 

"They made me cry, absolutely amazing," shared one viewer, as another agreed: "This show never ceases to amaze me. I genuinely can't believe what a sensational performance that was from Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. Absolutely outstanding."

"Love this pairing, I hope they stay in for a long time." added another fan. "Brought me to tears!" quipped another. 

Chris and Dianne's epic Cha Cha left fans in tears© Guy Levy
Chris and Dianne's epic Cha Cha left fans in tears

Former contestants and ex-professional dancers were equally as impressed. Dan Walker, who partnered with Nadiya Bychkova in Series 19, wrote: "For Chris to do what he did tonight was absolutely extraordinary!!! Incredible. Well done Dianne too." 

James Jordan, who performed on the show from 2006 to 2013, added: "I bloody love Chris and Dianne. Fantastic!!!!!!" 

You may also like

Stand-up comedian Chris, 47, admitted he almost turned the opportunity to star in Strictly Come Dancing down. 

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland© Guy Levy
Chris admitted he turned down Strictly several times before agreeing to do the show

"I was resistant to the idea for a while," he told Radio Times.  "I said no a few times – to last year's series and the Christmas special. One reason was for self-preservation. I didn’t think I could do it, because I literally couldn’t see what was expected of me. And because I don't watch it, I don't have an attachment to the format."

The star, who lost his eyesight at age 22 from a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa, added: "I'd rather do something I had no knowledge of than make a show I knew everything about. I'm good at making comedy out of failure, but I'm going to take this seriously."

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More