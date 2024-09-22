Strictly's Chris McCausland brings fans to tears after moving first dance with Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing fans were brought to tears during the first live show after Chris McCausland, who is the show's first blind contestant, performed an epic Cha Cha alongside his professional dance partner, Dianne Buswell.

The comedian scored an impressive 23 points from judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, but it was the fans at home who had the best reaction to the comedian's dance floor debut.

Strictly stars Chris and Dianne receive standing ovation for Cha Cha

Many Strictly fans admitted that Chris and Dianne's performance had left them in tears, with several others sharing emotional reflections on X, formerly Twitter.

"They made me cry, absolutely amazing," shared one viewer, as another agreed: "This show never ceases to amaze me. I genuinely can't believe what a sensational performance that was from Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. Absolutely outstanding."

"Love this pairing, I hope they stay in for a long time." added another fan. "Brought me to tears!" quipped another.

© Guy Levy Chris and Dianne's epic Cha Cha left fans in tears

Former contestants and ex-professional dancers were equally as impressed. Dan Walker, who partnered with Nadiya Bychkova in Series 19, wrote: "For Chris to do what he did tonight was absolutely extraordinary!!! Incredible. Well done Dianne too."

James Jordan, who performed on the show from 2006 to 2013, added: "I bloody love Chris and Dianne. Fantastic!!!!!!"

Stand-up comedian Chris, 47, admitted he almost turned the opportunity to star in Strictly Come Dancing down.

© Guy Levy Chris admitted he turned down Strictly several times before agreeing to do the show

"I was resistant to the idea for a while," he told Radio Times. "I said no a few times – to last year's series and the Christmas special. One reason was for self-preservation. I didn’t think I could do it, because I literally couldn’t see what was expected of me. And because I don't watch it, I don't have an attachment to the format."

The star, who lost his eyesight at age 22 from a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa, added: "I'd rather do something I had no knowledge of than make a show I knew everything about. I'm good at making comedy out of failure, but I'm going to take this seriously."