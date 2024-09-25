Jo Joyner and Mark Benton return for Shakespeare & Hathaway season five – details

Shakespeare & Hathaway are back on the case! Reprising their roles, Jo Joyner and Mark Benton have returned to Stratford-upon-Avon this week, where they've been shooting season five alongside Patrick Walshe McBride.

In a new photo shared by the BBC, the trio could be seen smiling on set. "I'm so excited to be stepping back into Luella's bright and fluffy shoes!" Jo, 47, told the broadcaster.

'We have such loyal and brilliant fans who have been asking us daily if we'll ever be back, so it's wonderful to finally be able to say yes! I can't wait to see Lu, Frank and Sebastian cracking more countryside crimes whilst squabbling fondly in series five."

With production in full swing, Mark, 58, has also shared his delight. "I'm so thrilled to be making the show again," he said. "The reaction was phenomenal and hopefully series five will be even better. I can't wait."

A release date for the next instalment is yet to be announced, however, the BBC has confirmed that the show will premiere exclusively on UKTV's specialist crime drama channel, Alibi in 2025. Fans will then be able to watch it on BBC and iPlayer.

Set in Stratford-upon-Avon, the crime drama follows "hardboiled ex-cop Frank Hathaway and warm-hearted ex-hairdresser Lu Shakespeare" as they solve crimes in the idyllic medieval market town.

By the time Shakespeare & Hathaway returns it will mark the end of a three-year hiatus. Hugely popular, season four, which premiered in 2022, became the BBC's second-biggest daytime series.

Amid Shakespeare & Hathaway's break from the air, the cast has continued to land roles in other projects, with Jo recently starring in the Channel 5 drama, The Wives, alongside Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwaite.

Mark has also been busy. Among his latest appearances, the Hathaway actor has continued to star in The Nevers (2021-23), while signing on to episodes of Grantchester (2023) and Inside No. 9 (2024.

Speaking to The Mail in 2019, Jo explained why she thinks Shakespeare & Hathaway has become such a hit with fans. "I think the balance of the buddy friendship that these two have, rather than it all being serious murder (is what makes the show so popular)," she said. "There's a lot of doom and gloom at the moment so that lightness really helps."

In an interview with the British Comedy Guide, Mark also noted that he and Jo love working together. "We both sort of throw ideas in. We are not really bothered who gets the gag, we just want to make the whole thing work and Patrick is the exact same. We just have fun on set and if there is something silly we'll just use it," he reflected.