BBC Breakfast star stuns in wedding dress from 20 years ago as she poses with rarely-seen husband in must-see photos

BBC Breakfast star Rachel Burden looked incredible as she and her husband, Luke Mendham, rewore their wedding day outfits to celebrate 20 years of marriage.

The journalist marked the milestone on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo from their big day alongside snaps from their 20th-anniversary celebrations, including one showing Rachel in a stunning white gown and shawl alongside Luke looking dapper in his suit.

"It was 20 years ago today," penned the 49-year-old. "So I *made* him put on that old suit, because I loved my wedding dress so much.

"And we celebrated with beautiful friends who married in the same church the day before us - although we only found out when we moved in opposite them 3 years later (and were both pregnant and due on the same date)," continued Rachel.

"Anyway, we made it. And I quite fancy having a go at another 20. Also credit to the kids who've been distracting us for 18 of those years."

© @rachelburden_radio/Instagram Rachel with her husband Luke and their four children

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Happy anniversary! Great pic, glad I'm not the only one who still likes to try her wedding dress on occasionally!" while another praised Rachel's incredible dress: "Congratulations you two! These photos are beautiful. I love your wedding dress too."

Rachel's husband Luke is also a journalist, as well as a director and producer. He has over 20 years of experience working on investigative and current affairs films, including programmes for BBC Panorama, BBC Horizon and Channel 4 Dispatches.

© BBC Rachel often hosts BBC Breakfast as well as hosting BBC 5 Live's Breakfast Show

The couple, who live in the Cheshire countryside, share four children together: Rose, Alice, Sam and Henry.

Speaking to Cheshire Life in 2017, Rachel, who was 41 when she welcomed her youngest child, revealed that she had to convince her husband to expand their family for a fourth time. "I spent quite some time persuading my journalist husband, Luke, that our family would be complete with a fourth child; quite something when we had originally planned to have only two," she said.

Earlier this year, Rachel revealed that she was "arrogant" to think that having a fourth baby would be without complications.

Rachel with her son Henry in 2017

"I had three very sort of straightforward pregnancies and I made the terribly arrogant assumption I'd have a fourth baby and it would be fine and straightforward," she told fellow presenter Gabby Logan during an episode of The Mid.Point podcast.

"And I think sometimes when I reflect on it, I think it was a really selfish thing to do. I came from a big family – I really wanted a big family," she added.