Line of Duty producer's incredible BBC show returns for second season with huge star - check out intense trailer

The production company behind Line of Duty and Vigil is back for the second season of a hugely successful BBC show - and we can't wait to check it out! Showtrial was a huge hit in season one, which saw a wealthy student accused of the murder of her working class peer. Season two will take on a completely different trial with some huge stars. Find out more here…

The five-part series is set to land on BBC iPlayer and on BBC One on Sunday 6 October, and stars Sherwood's Adeel Akhtar, The Batman's Nathalie Armin, This is England star Michael Socha and Game of Thrones actor Joe Dempsie in a new story about how a climate activist is left for dead in a violent hit and run - and identifies his alleged killer in his final moments - a serving police officer.

WATCH: Showtrial season 2 sees Michael Socha on the stand

The synopsis continues: "From Calderwood’s last breath to the jury’s final verdict, Showtrial introduces us to the charismatic and cocky police officer Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha); Sam Malik (Adeel Akhtar) an anxious defence solicitor with a reputation for winning lost causes; DI Miles Southgate (Joe Dempsie), brought in from a neighbouring force to investigate, and Leila Hassoun-Kenny (Nathalie Armin) a driven CPS lawyer leading the case against the accused.

Showtrial season 2 focuses on the murder of a climate change protester

"As public outrage reaches fever-pitch, the series asks what happens when a trial is dominated by cultural divisions and if the truth is ever clear cut. Is a fair trial even possible when tensions are riding so high?"

The pair opened up about taking part in Showtrial season 2

Speaking about the show's return, creator Ben Richards said: "I am very grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to explore another sensational trial which I hope will be just as entertaining as our first outing. I love writing Showtrial and I’m honoured to have a cast of such high quality to deliver it."

Michael Socha stars in Showtrial season 2

Adeel, who won a BAFTA for his role in Sherwood, added: "I’m a big fan of Ben’s writing and so excited to be given the opportunity to join the second series of a brilliant show." Michael added: "Loved series one! I cannot wait to get into the shoes of a character with such depth and ambiguity."

Adeel Akhtar in Showtrial season 2

The trailer has now landed, and shows Michael Socha as a cocky police officer who denies that he had any involvement in the murder of the environmentalist - and looks like it will be a worthy successor to the show's first season - will you be watching?