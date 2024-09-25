Agatha All Along Star Aubrey Plaza’s husbnd revealed – meet her famous Hollywood partner

Aubrey Plaza is wowing on our screens at the moment as the witchy adversary to Kathryn Hahn's Agatha on Agatha All Along - but how much do you know about the Parks and Recreation star behind the cameras?

The TV starlet keeps her personal life quiet - but has previously opened up about her relationship with her husband, who is very famous as well. Find out more about the power couple here…

WATCH: Agatha All Along trailer starring Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn

Who is Jeff Baena?

Jeff Baena is a well-known screenwriter known for his projects including Horse Girl, Life After Beth, The Little Hours, and Joshy, which star the likes of Amy Schumer and Alison Brie. The star is originally from Miami, and was born in June 1977, making him 47 years old.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Aubrey Palaza and Jeff Baena at the Life After Beth premiere

When did the pair tie the knot?

Aubrey and Jeff have been together for 12 years after meeting while playing Balderdash, and married in a small wedding during the COVID lockdown back in 2020. Although neither Aubrey nor Jeff confirmed it at the time, Aubrey referenced the screenwriter as her husband in an Instagram post about their project Spin Me Round in May 2021 that read: "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble.

© Astrid Stawiarz Director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza discuss The Little Hours at Build Studio on June 29, 2017

"Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!"

The pair tied the knot in 2020

Working together

Since then, Aubrey has spoken about Jeff occasionally in interviews, particularly while promoting Spin Me Round. Chatting to People, she explained: "It was very hectic while we were making the show because we were quarantined and Jeff, he created the show; it was his idea. Our house became this strange post-production facility and he's downstairs on his Zooms or on his sessions and I'm upstairs editing, we're just going back and forth."

© Sonia Recchia Director Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza attend the Joshy premiere

She added: "We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else. And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess.

"I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on."

Inside their relationship

Speaking about her relationship while promoting White Lotus, where she plays a woman in a strained relationship who is irritated to be on holiday with the seemingly perfect couple, she added: "I’ve been with my husband for 12 years. I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys, and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect."