Secret Invasion viewers seriously unimpressed after spotting major blunder in new Disney+ show

We returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney +'s new series, Secret Invasion, which made its long-awaited debut on Wednesday.

The six-parter, which is based on the 2008 Marvel comic series, is set in the present day and follows Samuel L Jackson's character, Nick Jury, as he and a team of heroes take on a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

WATCH: The trailer for Disney+'s new show, Secret Invasion

While fans were over the moon to be reunited with their favourite characters, many were left disappointed just minutes into the series premiere after spotting that artificial intelligence had been used to generate the opening credits.

Viewers took to Twitter to criticise the use of AI and share their distaste for the title cards, which show the shape-changing Skrulls morphing into the face of Nick Jury and other main characters from the series.

© Disney + The title sequence was generated by artificial intelligence

One person tweeted: "The intro of Secret Invasion was entirely made by AI?! I actually felt unwell and lowkey scared watching it no offence," while another added: "Finding out that the very weird Secret Invasion intro is made by AI only cements my dislike for it."

A third person added: "Wow the Secret Invasion AI intro looks so lifeless and bad."

© Disney + Viewers complained about the title sequence

Others simply expressed their disappointment, with one person writing: "Man, this whole Secret Invasion AI Intro thing sucks. Really disappointed in Marvel and Method for this."

A second fan tweeted: "It's really, REALLY disappointing to see Marvel Studios use AI art to make their title sequence for Secret Invasion. I love Skrulls. In Hero-Clix I was known for employing a whole army of them. As much as I love them, I won't be watching this series."

However, not all fans disapproved of the use of AI-generated opening credits, with one person defending the show: "I mean, it's literally Secret Invasion. They got the vibes here. I personally love it because the theme fits well. Also, I still don't understand why people initially say it's good, but then describe it as disgusting or horrible once they find out it was created with AI."

© Disney + Emilia Clarke as G'iah

Director Ali Selim confirmed on Wednesday that a company called Method Studios had been used to produce an AI-generated opening sequence.

"We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change," Ali told Polygon.

© Disney + Olivia Coleman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth

What is Secret Invasion about?

The new Marvel series, which is expected to be the first Disney+ TV series of the MCU's Phase Five, follows Nick Jury as he takes on a cell of shapeshifting Skrulls, who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

© Disney + Martin Freeman as Agent Everett Ross

The synopsis reads: "Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."