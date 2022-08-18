She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: meet the full cast

She-Hulk has finally landed on Disney+, and sees the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - this time expanding the Hulk family by introducing Bruce’s cousin, Jennifer. So who is in the cast? Find out more about them here…

Tatiana Maslany - Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

Tatiana plays the lawyer who, after an unfortunate accident, takes on some of her cousin Bruce Banner’s Hulk powers, though she is able to keep her same consciousness while in Hulk form. Tatiana has a brilliant filmography, winning an Emmy for two Critics’ Choice Awards for her multiple roles in Orphan Black. She has also starred in The Other Half, The Vow and Perry Mason.

Mark Ruffalo - Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Mark is back for this ninth outing in the Marvel universe as the Hulks (cameo appearances included), and this time he is the mentor. Finally having a handle over the Hulk, Bruce is a mentor to his cousin after she gains her new powers. As well as his beloved role in the MCU, Mark has also starred in Zodiac, Spotlight, Dark Waters and The Adams Project.

Jameela Jamil - Titania

We have a supervillain! Jameela has joined the MCU as Titania, an enemy of She-Hulk. Jameela is perhaps best known for her very memorable role as the name-dropping Tahani in the hit series The Good Place.

Tim Roth - Emil Blonsky/Abomination

Tim Roth returns to the MCU as Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination, a soldier who takes super soldier serum for greatly enhanced fighting abilities - only to misuse them and wine up in prison. This is Tim’s first time back to the MCU since The Incredible Hulk, which starred Ed Norton as Bruce Banner.

Renee Elise-Goldberry - Amelia

While we don’t know much about Renee’s character Amelia, we know plenty about the star herself! The singer and actress is perhaps best known for originating the role of Angelina in the musical Hamilton, and has previously starred as Mimi in Rent. She has also starred in The Good Wife, and as Wickie in Girls5eva.

