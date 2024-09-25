Kelly Ripa is overjoyed by news connected to youngest son Joaquin

Kelly Ripa often goes to visit her youngest son Joaquin, 21, at the University of Michigan, where he has been studying since 2021.

The All My Children alum, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have been huge supporters of everything to do with the college, from cheering on Joaquin in the wrestling team, to watching the Michigan Wolverines during home games.

So they were delighted over the weekend when the football team won against USC.

"The University of Michigan won against USC," Mark told the audience, as Kelly clapped enthusiastically. "It was a great game," she said.

Kelly, Mark and Joaquin have been pictured over the years cheering on the team at their home grounds. In November 2023, Kelly joked during an episode of Live that since her son had joined the university, the football team hadn't to that date lost to an Ohio State since. "You're welcome, Ann Arbor," she said with a shrug and smile.

Kelly and Mark have become part of the community in Ann Arbor during their visits to see Joauqin. The Live Wire author has even taken part in fundraisers, including the Michigan Medicine Women's Health Luncheon in 2023.

When Joaquin flew the nest, Kelly and Mark were vocal about how difficult it was at the beginning, but they have since embraced the change and enjoy the quality time they do get with their children.

Mark previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during a chat with People, as he opened up about the holiday season.

The star talked to the publication just after Christmas, where he told them how nice it was to hang out not only with his children, but their partners too."It was lovely...it was really nice people to spend time with. They did a great job. We love them all. I just was really proud of the fact that our kids wanted to hang out with us," he said.

He continued: "That's kind of the goal after you raise them and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done. They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife."

"And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he added.

And although Joaquin, and his older siblings Michael, 27, and Lola, 23, have had a privileged upbringing, they are all incredibly down-to-earth and hold strong work ethics.

During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."