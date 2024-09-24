Kelly Ripa left 'enraged' during time off work as she fills audience in during Live episode

Kelly Ripa is incredibly relatable and often shares personal stories with viewers on Live each weekday morning.

And on Monday's episode, the All My Children alum got real as she opened up about her weekend with husband Mark Consuelos, and explained what left to her feeling "enraged" during a walk in Central Park.

She told the viewers that on Sunday they were planning to go on a walk nice and early before the weather changed, and that she pointed out to Mark that there was a game he wanted to watch later that day.

"No, I'll record it so we don't have to rush," he replied."So, I do what I think I'm going to be doing if I walk with someone," Kelly explained.

"I leave my headphones at home because normally if I walk on my own I'm listening to a podcast, I'm walking with purpose, but with Mark, sometimes we will have conversations if we walk."

© ABC Kelly Ripa was not happy as she opened up about her weekend with Mark Consuelos

"So as soon as we leave and we get into Central Park, he tells me 'Listen so I'm just going to walk with you for 25 minutes and then I'm going to turn around and then go back and you can finish out the walk by yourself because I have to get home to the game."

"I am immediately enraged," Kelly said, as the audience broke into laughter. "I am put into a march, like I am pacing myself. I could have theoretically been jogging, that's how fast I was going. And then he says 'Can we slow down a bit?'"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been co-hosting Live together since 2023

Mark then resolved the issue by telling Kelly he would indeed carry on the walk and watch the recorded game, but the star's misery didn't end there!

"Everytime we walked past anyone who had what seemed to be a radio or a boombox or a listening device... it was an insufferable walk!"

© Instagram The celebrity couple live in a gorgeous home in Manhattan

"I thought it was a nice walk," Mark concluded.

Kelly and Mark live a stone's throw away from Central Park, in a beautiful townhouse in Manhattan's Upper East Side.The couple have lived in the property for decades, and raised their three children there.

The pair with their two oldest children, Lola and Michael

They are doting parents to 27-year-old aspiring actor Michael, 23-year-old daughter Lola, who is a talented singer, and 21-year-old son Joaquin, who is a student at the University of Michigan.

The family are incredibly close and while Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters, they recently had their daughter Lola move back home with them temporarily.

© Instagram The celebrity couple on the red carpet with only daughter Lola

The 23-year-old had been living in London for several months after graduating from college, and now splits her time between the two, having met a British boyfriend out there.

Michael lives nearby in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and while Joaquin is a little further away, his doting parents often go and visit him at college, and are incredibly supportive of his wrestling team.