Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa left 'enraged' during time off work as she fills audience in during Live episode
Subscribe
Kelly Ripa left 'enraged' during time off work as she fills audience in during Live episode
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live

Kelly Ripa left 'enraged' during time off work as she fills audience in during Live episode

The Live star co-hosts the show alongside husband Mark Consuelos

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Ripa is incredibly relatable and often shares personal stories with viewers on Live each weekday morning.

And on Monday's episode, the All My Children alum got real as she opened up about her weekend with husband Mark Consuelos, and explained what left to her feeling "enraged" during a walk in Central Park.

She told the viewers that on Sunday they were planning to go on a walk nice and early before the weather changed, and that she pointed out to Mark that there was a game he wanted to watch later that day.

Recommended videoYou may also likeMeet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family

"No, I'll record it so we don't have to rush," he replied."So, I do what I think I'm going to be doing if I walk with someone," Kelly explained. 

"I leave my headphones at home because normally if I walk on my own I'm listening to a podcast, I'm walking with purpose, but with Mark, sometimes we will have conversations if we walk."

Kelly Ripa was not happy as she opened up about her weekend with Mark Consuelos © ABC
Kelly Ripa was not happy as she opened up about her weekend with Mark Consuelos

"So as soon as we leave and we get into Central Park, he tells me 'Listen so I'm just going to walk with you for 25 minutes and then I'm going to turn around and then go back and you can finish out the walk by yourself because I have to get home to the game."

"I am immediately enraged," Kelly said, as the audience broke into laughter. "I am put into a march, like I am pacing myself. I could have theoretically been jogging, that's how fast I was going. And then he says 'Can we slow down a bit?'"

Kelly Ripa got emotional as she paid tribute to Executive Producer Art Moore upon his retirement
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been co-hosting Live together since 2023

Mark then resolved the issue by telling Kelly he would indeed carry on the walk and watch the recorded game, but the star's misery didn't end there! 

"Everytime we walked past anyone who had what seemed to be a radio or a boombox or a listening device... it was an insufferable walk!"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos raised their family in NYC© Instagram
The celebrity couple live in a gorgeous home in Manhattan

"I thought it was a nice walk," Mark concluded. 

Kelly and Mark live a stone's throw away from Central Park, in a beautiful townhouse in Manhattan's Upper East Side.The couple have lived in the property for decades, and raised their three children there. 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with children Lola and Michael - who is his dad's double!
The pair with their two oldest children, Lola and Michael

They are doting parents to 27-year-old aspiring actor Michael, 23-year-old daughter Lola, who is a talented singer, and 21-year-old son Joaquin, who is a student at the University of Michigan.

The family are incredibly close and while Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters, they recently had their daughter Lola move back home with them temporarily. 

Photo shared by LIVE with Kelly & Mark on Instagram of Kelly Ripa posing with her husband Mark Consuelos and daughter Lola Consuelos at the D23 Disney Legends Event© Instagram
The celebrity couple on the red carpet with only daughter Lola

The 23-year-old had been living in London for several months after graduating from college, and now splits her time between the two, having met a British boyfriend out there. 

Michael lives nearby in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and while Joaquin is a little further away, his doting parents often go and visit him at college, and are incredibly supportive of his wrestling team.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More