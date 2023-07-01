Kelly Ripa and family are Greek gods in beach holiday photos

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have been enjoying a well-earned break along with their daughter Lola, and the family couldn't look more divine. Taking to Instagram to share a reel full of photos from their recent trip to Greece, Kelly, Mark and Lola looked like Greek gods as they relaxed on their vacation.

World News Tonight star David Muir evidently agreed, commenting on the Live with Kelly and Mark star's reel: "Greek god and goddesses!" Kelly was in love with the family trip, captioning it "Thank you Greece," in Greek. Meanwhile, Lola, for whom the vacation may have been a slightly belated 22nd birthday present, commented: "The best travel buddies…and roommates" before also adding a stream of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, over on his account, Mark posted a photo of Kelly on their trip a week ago, along with the caption: "Gotcha!" Over on her account, Lola has not posted about the family getaway, largely as she is currently focused on promoting her new music – another reason the family may have jetted off to Greece for a week of celebrations and relaxation.

© Kelly Ripa on Instagram Lola is launching her budding music career

Lola's upcoming single, 'Divine Timing', will be her second release following on from her 2022 release 'Paranoia Silverlining'. Back in August 2022, she took to her Instagram to thank friends, family, and new fans for their support for her debut track, writing: "Thank you for showing paranoia silver lining all the love and support, be sure to stream on @spotify and all other platforms."

© Kelly Ripa on Instagram Kelly is very proud of her daughter

A notoriously private individual despite her parents' high-profile careers, it's special that Lola allowed her mom to share so many photos of their vacation together on her social media. In the past, the 52-year-old has been open about the fact that she makes sure to get her daughter's permission before sharing photos of her online.

© Kelly Ripa on Instagram Lola and her dad pose for a photo in Greece

Lola has been living with her mom and dad in New York City ever since she returned from a semester she spent studying abroad in London in 2022. The young musician graduated from the New York-based Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch School of Arts earlier in 2023.

While Lola, Mark, and Kelly have been enjoying their Grecian trip, the famous family's other members, 26-year-old Michael, and 20-year-old Joaquin have also been enjoying life. Michael recently posted to his Instagram a happy photo along with the caption "All smiles over here." Meanwhile, Joaquin's University of Michigan wrestling team helped his dad during a segment on his daytime TV show about the sport in mid-June.

Fans were obsessed with the segment, commenting: "This was hysterical, I had tears in my eyes laughing, thanks for being such a good sport," and "This was the best segment of the show today, I just hope you didn't get hurt at all" after it aired.

When Joaquin first left the daytime TV stars and actors' home in 2021, the duo struggled with being empty nesters. But it's now become evident that they thrive as a couple who regularly still find time to visit, support and host their grown-up children.