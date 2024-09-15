Kelly Ripa's family vacation photos spark disbelief from best friend David Muir: 'This is nuts'

Kelly Ripa and her family have had quite an eventful summer, involving a lot of travel, some quality time by the beach, and a good bit of R&R.

The TV star, 53, took to social media to share a compilation of some of her favorite memories from this past summer, including the many getaways with husband Mark Consuelos.

Amid sunny beach runs, swimsuit snaps by the pool (with Mark's many abs), and memories with their kids Michael, Joaquin, and Lola, the star included several photos that just showcased her bond with her hubby.

"#TBT summertime edition. 20 pics of people, places and things," she simply captioned her photos, getting reactions out of many of their friends and fans, including one David Muir.

The World News Tonight anchor had a big week of his own thanks to his spotlight as one of the moderators of the first Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and has amassed scores of new fans for the same.

But he will always remain one of Kelly's biggest fans, as the two families have shared a close bond for years. He commented on her photos: "Are y'all getting even more beautiful? This is nuts."

Lola commented: "Best. Summer. Ever," while Mark, also 53, added: "Babe. Summer of Timelapse videos. This one flew by." Jonathan Tucker echoed a common sentiment when he quipped: "I LOVE ALL THE PHOTOS OF MARK SHIRTLESS."

Other fans left reactions like: "Such a fun summer! Loving all the pics and fits," and: "You guys are so precious and just both so beautiful!! Perfect couple!" as well as: "Your pictures always bring a calm. Family, adventures… it's all encompassing."

Kelly and David have been close friends for a long time now, having first met when working on the ABC lot together. They quickly bonded and the 50-year-old TV journalist has since developed a relationship also with Kelly and Mark's three kids, who fondly call him "uncle David."

What also made this summer one to remember for the former All My Children star was that in August, she was honored as a "Disney Legend" at the annual D23 expo in California. She received the award from none other than her former LIVE co-host and close friend Ryan Seacrest, with Mark and Lola in attendance.

During an episode of her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, though, she confessed to Disney CEO Bob Iger that the news initially came as quite a shock to her, despite her decades of work with the ABC network.

"[It was] one of the moments where I thought Debra O'Connell (President of ABC Networks and an executive at The Walt Disney Company) was playing an April Fools prank on me," and admitted that she'd even asked: "Why me?"

"You needed a real person in there to sort of stabilize. There's a lot of greatness, but then they're like, 'Okay. How do we honor regular people? Kelly?'"