Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations' The TV host has three children

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael.

The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why.

Michael appeared on his mom's show earlier this year and his quick-witted moment landed him on the Live with Kelly and Ryan winner's list.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's sweet video montage for son Michael's birthday

After congratulating him during a virtual interview, Kelly and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, shared the throwback clip.

In the video, Michael is reminded of when he helped set up the show during virtual filming due to the pandemic from Kelly's New York home. But rather than love it, he admitted it really wasn't for him.

"Working on your show convinced me to become an actor," he said as the audience and the hosts burst into laughter.

Kelly's son Michael loved acting alongside his father in Riverdale

Kelly then asked: "You didn't enjoy producing us?" and her son revealed he really did not.

In the live show, Michael then held up his award and laughed along with Kelly and Ryan as the mother-of-three confirmed he won, "for being a smart ass."

While he may not have enjoyed directing and producing LIVE!, he found his calling when acting with his dad on Riverdale last year.

Kelly and Michael are incredibly proud of all of their children

He opened up about the experience during a takeover on the CW show's Instagram.

"Working with dad was really awesome," he said. "We had a lot of fun, we had some great scenes together."

"And it was really trippy because with the mustache he wears, he looks like my real-life grandfather. So it was a weird and surreal experience, but we had the best time."

